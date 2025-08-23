UAE President to begin state visit to Angola on Sunday

Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published August 23, 2025 | 11:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Aug, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will begin a state visit to the Republic of Angola on Sunday, 24 August.

During the visit, His Highness the President will discuss with Angolan President His Excellency João Manuel Lourenço ways to strengthen ties between the UAE and Angola, particularly in the areas of development and the economy, to serve shared interests and foster joint development and prosperity for their peoples.

