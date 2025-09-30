SEC Approves Launch Of 'Sharjah Census 2025' Project
Faizan Hashmi Published September 30, 2025 | 07:15 PM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah, today, Tuesday, presided over the Council's weekly meeting at the Ruler's office. H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Vice-Chairman of the Executive Council, as well as H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Vice-Chairman of the Executive Council, were in attendance.
During the meeting, the Council discussed a variety of government issues affecting all sectors to monitor and reinforce the emirate's growth by implementing additional services and facilitation measures that support societal stability and cohesion while also ensuring dignified living standards for families.
In accordance with His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, the Council approved the launch of the Sharjah Census 2025 project, which is part of the emirate's plans to collect diverse demographic, social, and economic data on its population.
This will provide a comprehensive image of Sharjah society and its requirements, as well as support for evidence-based decision-making using data and statistics.
The Sharjah Census 2025 will be conducted in three phases. It will start with a full count of Emirati households via phone interviews on 15th October, followed by a full count via in-person field interviews on 3rd November, and it will end with population estimates through office work in early January 2026. The preliminary results will be published in the first quarter of 2026, followed by the final results in the second quarter.
Following the guidance of the Ruler of Sharjah to help citizens build their homes and create extra income for a better life, the Council approved the second round of land grants for 1,500 people, including 550 residential land grants and 950 investment land grants across various cities and areas of Sharjah.
Recent Stories
SEC approves launch of 'Sharjah Census 2025' project
Etihad Rail to complete solar-powered Ghuwaifat freight terminal by end of 2025
ADAFSA confirms ban on cryptocurrency mining on farms, promoting responsible agr ..
UAE Chess Federation to field five players at People of Determination Chess Olym ..
Masood, Mohammad Khan star as Grace Academy crushes KGS by 268 runs
Emirates’ safety rules for customer usage of power banks onboard, now in full ..
‘The Emirates: The Startup Capital of the World’ national campaign: Ajman's ..
Ducab Group acquires Oman’s National Cable Factory to accelerate Sultanate’s ..
Chadian President honours UAE CEO with Officer of National Order
Dubai Press Club announces graduation of second cohort of Arab Podcast Programme ..
Etihad Airways returns to Zanzibar with summer flights
Women leaders share tech stories at Women in Technology Forum
More Stories From Middle East
-
SEC approves launch of 'Sharjah Census 2025' project7 minutes ago
-
Etihad Rail to complete solar-powered Ghuwaifat freight terminal by end of 202522 minutes ago
-
ADAFSA confirms ban on cryptocurrency mining on farms, promoting responsible agricultural land use22 minutes ago
-
UAE Chess Federation to field five players at People of Determination Chess Olympiad in Kazakhstan37 minutes ago
-
Emirates’ safety rules for customer usage of power banks onboard, now in full effect52 minutes ago
-
UAE’s Aid Foresight Programme to drive global development cooperation, expert says1 hour ago
-
‘The Emirates: The Startup Capital of the World’ national campaign: Ajman's Department of Land l ..1 hour ago
-
Ducab Group acquires Oman’s National Cable Factory to accelerate Sultanate’s next phase of indus ..1 hour ago
-
Chadian President honours UAE CEO with Officer of National Order1 hour ago
-
Dubai Press Club announces graduation of second cohort of Arab Podcast Programme at Dubai PodFest 20 ..2 hours ago
-
Etihad Airways returns to Zanzibar with summer flights2 hours ago
-
Women leaders share tech stories at Women in Technology Forum2 hours ago