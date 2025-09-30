Open Menu

SEC Approves Launch Of 'Sharjah Census 2025' Project

Faizan Hashmi Published September 30, 2025 | 07:15 PM

SEC approves launch of 'Sharjah Census 2025' project

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah, today, Tuesday, presided over the Council's weekly meeting at the Ruler's office. H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Vice-Chairman of the Executive Council, as well as H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Vice-Chairman of the Executive Council, were in attendance.

During the meeting, the Council discussed a variety of government issues affecting all sectors to monitor and reinforce the emirate's growth by implementing additional services and facilitation measures that support societal stability and cohesion while also ensuring dignified living standards for families.

In accordance with His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, the Council approved the launch of the Sharjah Census 2025 project, which is part of the emirate's plans to collect diverse demographic, social, and economic data on its population.

This will provide a comprehensive image of Sharjah society and its requirements, as well as support for evidence-based decision-making using data and statistics.

The Sharjah Census 2025 will be conducted in three phases. It will start with a full count of Emirati households via phone interviews on 15th October, followed by a full count via in-person field interviews on 3rd November, and it will end with population estimates through office work in early January 2026. The preliminary results will be published in the first quarter of 2026, followed by the final results in the second quarter.

Following the guidance of the Ruler of Sharjah to help citizens build their homes and create extra income for a better life, the Council approved the second round of land grants for 1,500 people, including 550 residential land grants and 950 investment land grants across various cities and areas of Sharjah.

