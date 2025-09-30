Masood, Mohammad Khan Star As Grace Academy Crushes KGS By 268 Runs
Muhammad Rameez Published September 30, 2025 | 07:18 PM
Grace Academy of Learning Secondary School powered past Karachi Grammar School with a massive 268-run victory in the PCB Talent Hunt Program for School Cricket Champion Karachi Region match played at Darul Uloom Korangi Ground
KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) Grace Academy of Learning Secondary School powered past Karachi Grammar School with a massive 268-run victory in the PCB Talent Hunt Program for School Cricket Champion Karachi Region match played at Darul Uloom Korangi Ground.
Batting first, Grace Academy piled up 375 runs in 40 overs before being bowled out. Masood Ali stole the show with a superb 155-run knock studded with 15 fours and 7 sixes. He was well supported by Muhammad Bilal, who hammered 83 runs with 7 fours and 5 sixes, while Aun Abbas added 40.
For KGS, Ali Haider picked up 3 wickets for 52 runs and Zaid Nazir claimed 2 for 47.
In reply, Karachi Grammar School faltered against disciplined bowling and were dismissed for just 111 in 31 overs. Mohammad Khan was the chief destroyer for Grace Academy, bagging 5 wickets for 27. Arshman Riaz and Mohammad Hassan chipped in with two wickets apiece.
Masood Ali’s outstanding century earned him the Player of the Match award.
Recent Stories
SEC approves launch of 'Sharjah Census 2025' project
Etihad Rail to complete solar-powered Ghuwaifat freight terminal by end of 2025
ADAFSA confirms ban on cryptocurrency mining on farms, promoting responsible agr ..
UAE Chess Federation to field five players at People of Determination Chess Olym ..
Masood, Mohammad Khan star as Grace Academy crushes KGS by 268 runs
Emirates’ safety rules for customer usage of power banks onboard, now in full ..
‘The Emirates: The Startup Capital of the World’ national campaign: Ajman's ..
Ducab Group acquires Oman’s National Cable Factory to accelerate Sultanate’s ..
Chadian President honours UAE CEO with Officer of National Order
Dubai Press Club announces graduation of second cohort of Arab Podcast Programme ..
Etihad Airways returns to Zanzibar with summer flights
Women leaders share tech stories at Women in Technology Forum
More Stories From Sports
-
Masood, Mohammad Khan star as Grace Academy crushes KGS by 268 runs3 minutes ago
-
Pak team intensifies preparations for ICC Women's CWC1 hour ago
-
DG Sports assures to address issues faced by athletes3 hours ago
-
Pakistan squad named for South Africa Test series4 hours ago
-
Pakistan wheelchair cricket squad thrashes Afghanistan in T20 opening match6 hours ago
-
PCB suspends NOCs for players for foreign leagues after facing defeat in Asia Cup 20256 hours ago
-
ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 begins in India and Sri Lanka6 hours ago
-
Pakistan announces 18-member squad for Test match series against South Africa7 hours ago
-
Pakistan announce 18-member preliminary squad for South Africa Test series7 minutes ago
-
3-day women’s boxing talent hunt camp kicks off in Hyderabad21 hours ago
-
Dragging politics into sports: Another stigma on India's secular face21 hours ago
-
Inter-university mega sports tournament to be launched on Oct 01: Meena Majeed21 hours ago