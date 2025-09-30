Masood, Mohammad Khan star as Grace Academy crushes KGS by 268 runs

Open Menu

Muhammad Rameez Published September 30, 2025 | 07:18 PM

Grace Academy of Learning Secondary School powered past Karachi Grammar School with a massive 268-run victory in the PCB Talent Hunt Program for School Cricket Champion Karachi Region match played at Darul Uloom Korangi Ground

Grace Academy of Learning Secondary School powered past Karachi Grammar School with a massive 268-run victory in the PCB Talent Hunt Program for School Cricket Champion Karachi Region match played at Darul Uloom Korangi Ground.

Batting first, Grace Academy piled up 375 runs in 40 overs before being bowled out. Masood Ali stole the show with a superb 155-run knock studded with 15 fours and 7 sixes. He was well supported by Muhammad Bilal, who hammered 83 runs with 7 fours and 5 sixes, while Aun Abbas added 40.

For KGS, Ali Haider picked up 3 wickets for 52 runs and Zaid Nazir claimed 2 for 47.

In reply, Karachi Grammar School faltered against disciplined bowling and were dismissed for just 111 in 31 overs. Mohammad Khan was the chief destroyer for Grace Academy, bagging 5 wickets for 27. Arshman Riaz and Mohammad Hassan chipped in with two wickets apiece.

Masood Ali’s outstanding century earned him the Player of the Match award.

