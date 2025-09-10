Sharjah Narrative Forum 21 in Cairo explores AI in storytelling

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Sep, 2025) Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the 21st Sharjah Narrative Forum was launched Tuesday in Egypt, under the theme “The Novel and Artificial Intelligence.”

The forum spans two days, featuring over 60 creatives—including novelists, short story writers, academics, and critics from Egypt and the Arab world—who will engage in four main discussion tracks for critical analysis and reflection.

The opening ceremony took place at the Cairo Opera House, attended by Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Owais, Chairman of Sharjah’s Department of Culture; Dr Ashraf Al Azazi, Secretary-General of Egypt’s Supreme Council of Culture; Mohammed Ibrahim Al Qusayr, Director of Cultural Affairs at the Department and Director of the Forum; alongside a host of intellectuals, academics, and literary enthusiasts.

Alongside the opening, an exhibition displayed Sharjah Department of Culture publications, including Sharjah Cultural Magazine, Al-Rafid, Al-Qawafi, and Al-Masrah, as well as a selection of literary works across genres. The exhibition attracted notable public interest, with visitors eager to explore and acquire these rich cultural titles.

In his opening speech, Abdullah Al Owais said, “We are pleased to meet today at the Opera House to celebrate words and creativity at the Sharjah Narrative Forum. Sharjah recognises literature as both an aesthetic art and a bridge for communication, a memory that preserves identity, and a broad horizon for dialogue and study.”

He highlighted the significance of holding the forum in multiple Arab cities and capitals: “The initiative to rotate the Sharjah Narrative Forum among Arab countries creates a space for writers, creators, and researchers to exchange visions and explore the future of narrative across all literary forms.”

Al Owais noted that hosting the forum in Cairo adds remarkable cultural depth and reflects Sharjah’s desire to expand cultural cooperation with Egypt.

He emphasised, “Its convening here brings together rooted authenticity with a renewing present, forming a broader vision for the future of Arab narrative. It confirms that honest, noble words can shape awareness and build thought. We hope this forum opens new horizons for cultural cooperation and further supports Arab literature globally.”

He also expressed gratitude to Egypt’s Ministry of Culture for its role in fostering Arab culture, saying, “I take this opportunity to extend our highest thanks and appreciation to the Egyptian Ministry of Culture for its continuous collaboration, which has facilitated numerous cultural and literary activities, highlighting the vital presence of writers, poets, and critics in the Egyptian and Arab cultural scene. This reflects the leadership’s commitment in both countries and the deep historical ties between the UAE and Egypt.”

Dr Ashraf Al Azazi welcomed attendees, highlighting that H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, is the foremost supporter of culture, thought, and literature. He noted the Ruler’s enlightened cultural vision, which has established a significant Arab and global cultural project.

Al Azazi emphasised that Egypt always welcomes Sharjah, creating an open space for intellectuals, thinkers, artists, and creatives from across the Arab world.

He added that the forum brings together a distinguished group of writers, researchers, and creators under the banner of the written word, enriching contemporary Arab narrative.

The first day of the forum featured three sessions that discussed the theme “The Novel: From Orality to Artificial Intelligence."

At the end of the first day, several writers shared personal reflections on their creative journeys, discussing intellectual and artistic development, challenges faced, and methods for evolving their work.