SWCCI, PBBC sign MoU to foster trade between Pakistan & UK

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) The Sargodha Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SWCCI) and the Pakistan Britain Business Council (PBBC) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to foster economic cooperation and trade development between Pakistan and the UK.

According to the SWCCI spokesperson here on Wednesday, SWCCI President Sumeera Abu Huraira and PBBC Director Rashid Iqbal signed the MoU.

Speaking on the occasion, SWCCI President said that the SWCCI and PBBC will work together to promote cooperation between companies and economic institutions in Pakistan and the UK, adding that the two organizations will exchange economic, trade, and legal information to facilitate business development and trade promotion.

She informed that SWCCI and PBBC will organize trade events, meetings, and seminars to bring together businesses and entrepreneurs from both countries.

She said that the organizations will participate in trade and industrial fairs to showcase products and services from Pakistan and the UK.

Sumeera elaborated that SWCCI and PBBC will assist companies in resolving disputes and provide support for businesses operating in both countries.

"The organizations will analyze the impact of the agreement and plan future cooperation to further strengthen economic ties between Pakistan and the UK", she added.

SWCCI President said that the SWCCI's mission is to empower women entrepreneurs in the Sargodha region by providing them with the necessary tools, training, and opportunities to showcase their talents and grow their businesses, adding that this partnership with PBBC is expected to provide new opportunities for women-led businesses in Pakistan to access the UK market and expand their operations.

On the occasion, PBBC Director said that the MoU aims to establish a partnership between SWCCI and PBBC to promote business development, trade promotion, and economic activities between Pakistan and the UK. "This partnership has significant implications for trade and investment between the two countries, particularly in promoting women-led businesses and entrepreneurship", he added.