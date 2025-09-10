SWCCI, PBBC Sign MoU To Foster Trade Between Pakistan & UK
Umer Jamshaid Published September 10, 2025 | 07:31 PM
The Sargodha Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SWCCI) and the Pakistan Britain Business Council (PBBC) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to foster economic cooperation and trade development between Pakistan and the UK
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) The Sargodha Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SWCCI) and the Pakistan Britain Business Council (PBBC) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to foster economic cooperation and trade development between Pakistan and the UK.
According to the SWCCI spokesperson here on Wednesday, SWCCI President Sumeera Abu Huraira and PBBC Director Rashid Iqbal signed the MoU.
Speaking on the occasion, SWCCI President said that the SWCCI and PBBC will work together to promote cooperation between companies and economic institutions in Pakistan and the UK, adding that the two organizations will exchange economic, trade, and legal information to facilitate business development and trade promotion.
She informed that SWCCI and PBBC will organize trade events, meetings, and seminars to bring together businesses and entrepreneurs from both countries.
She said that the organizations will participate in trade and industrial fairs to showcase products and services from Pakistan and the UK.
Sumeera elaborated that SWCCI and PBBC will assist companies in resolving disputes and provide support for businesses operating in both countries.
"The organizations will analyze the impact of the agreement and plan future cooperation to further strengthen economic ties between Pakistan and the UK", she added.
SWCCI President said that the SWCCI's mission is to empower women entrepreneurs in the Sargodha region by providing them with the necessary tools, training, and opportunities to showcase their talents and grow their businesses, adding that this partnership with PBBC is expected to provide new opportunities for women-led businesses in Pakistan to access the UK market and expand their operations.
On the occasion, PBBC Director said that the MoU aims to establish a partnership between SWCCI and PBBC to promote business development, trade promotion, and economic activities between Pakistan and the UK. "This partnership has significant implications for trade and investment between the two countries, particularly in promoting women-led businesses and entrepreneurship", he added.
Recent Stories
29th IRENA Council to advance global dialogue on energy security, supply chains
PM Shehbaz announces establishment of ‘Asan Khidmat Markaz’ with Azerbaijan� ..
ISSI, Mishal host seminar on "Civilian Protection in Multidomain Conflicts"
Saud bin Saqr witnesses first trial flight of electric flying vehicle in Ras Al ..
Sharjah Ruler witnesses inspiring speeches at 14th IGCF
SWCCI, PBBC sign MoU to foster trade between Pakistan & UK
Ahmed bin Saeed chairs Dubai Health Board meeting
FAHR launches AI-powered HR Assistant
UAE Media Council highlights regional importance of International Government Com ..
Youth Muay Thai World Championship kicks off in Abu Dhabi on Friday
AED3 million prize announced for Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Champion ..
AED3 million prize announced for Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Champion ..
More Stories From Business
-
Indonesian Ambassador for strengthening bilateral economic, trade ties with Pakistan21 minutes ago
-
SWCCI, PBBC sign MoU to foster trade between Pakistan & UK29 seconds ago
-
13 development cases approved in Faisalabad, one deferred1 hour ago
-
Commissioner orders for speedy and high-quality road development1 hour ago
-
Over 19,994 metric tons of tea imported in first month of FY 2025-262 hours ago
-
ICCI determined to support businesses in adopting international standards2 hours ago
-
Chinese delegation visits FIEDMC, shows keen interest in investment opportunities3 hours ago
-
CDNS accomplishes Rs 250 billion savings inflows by August 31, FY 25-263 hours ago
-
Pakistan reaffirms commitment to SME development at D-8 meeting3 hours ago
-
Gold price remains unchanged at Rs.388,100 per tola3 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Japan renew resolve to enhance bilateral cooperation4 hours ago
-
Finance Minister reaffirms government’s support for business, investment growth5 hours ago