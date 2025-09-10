PM Shehbaz announces establishment of ‘Asan Khidmat Markaz’ with Azerbaijan’s support

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday announced the establishment of an Asan Khidmat Markaz here in collaboration with Azerbaijan’s State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations (SAPSSI), marking what he described as “a new milestone in Pakistan-Azerbaijan friendship"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday announced the establishment of an Asan Khidmat Markaz here in collaboration with Azerbaijan’s State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations (SAPSSI), marking what he described as “a new milestone in Pakistan-Azerbaijan friendship.”

The announcement came during a meeting between the Prime Minister and SAPSSI Chairman Ulvi Mehdiyev, a Prime Minister's Office news release said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif recalled his recent visit to Baku, where he toured Azerbaijan’s successful Asan Khidmat Markaz. Inspired by that model, he directed Pakistani authorities to replicate the initiative in Islamabad with Azerbaijani cooperation.

“The Asan Khidmat Markaz will bring together multiple public services under one roof, ensuring convenience and transparency for citizens. This citizen-centered initiative will be a revolutionary step in improving public service

delivery," the Prime Minister said.

He further emphasized that all appointments for the center will be made on merit and through transparent procedures. The prime minister also instructed officials to integrate the proposed Business Facilitation Center with the Asan Khidmat Markaz, ensuring seamless access to both citizens and entrepreneurs.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the initiative would also advance the government’s cashless economy policy and serve as a model to be expanded from Islamabad to other cities across the country.

Expressing gratitude to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and the Azerbaijani government, the prime minister acknowledged their “expert guidance and technical support” for the project, which he said would further strengthen economic cooperation between the two countries.

During the meeting, a formal agreement was also signed between SAPSSI and Pakistan’s Ministry of IT and Telecom for the establishment of the Asan Khidmat Markaz in Islamabad.

Senior cabinet members including Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Minister for Housing Riaz Pirzada, Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar, and Minister for IT and Telecom Shaza Fatima were also present.