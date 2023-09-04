Open Menu

Sharjah Ruler Condoles Saudi King On Passing Of Prince Jalawi Bin Abdullah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 04, 2023 | 08:45 PM

Sharjah Ruler condoles Saudi King on passing of Prince Jalawi bin Abdullah

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Sep, 2023) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has sent a message of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia on the passing of Prince Jalawi bin Abdullah bin Abdulaziz.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, have also also dispatched similar messages of condolences to the Saudi King.

