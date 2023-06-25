Open Menu

Sharjah Ruler Congratulates Emir Of Qatar On Accession Anniversary

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 25, 2023 | 01:45 AM

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accession anniversary

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jun, 2023) His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, sent a cable of congratulations to Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar, on the 10th anniversary of his assumption of the reins of power.


H.H.

Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, sent similar cables to the Qatari Emir.

