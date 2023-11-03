Open Menu

Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Hails UAE’s Unity And Loyalty At Flag Day Ceremony In Abu Dhabi

Faizan Hashmi Published November 03, 2023 | 01:45 PM

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed hails UAE’s unity and loyalty at Flag Day ceremony in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Nov, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has hailed the UAE’s enduring unity and the loyalty of it people at a ceremony to mark Flag Day in Abu Dhabi.

His Highness raised the UAE flag at Qasr Al Hosn, a location that was central to the early growth of the nation and remains a cultural and historic landmark today.

The UAE President was joined at the ceremony by astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, who earlier this year completed a pioneering six-month mission aboard the International Space Station, during which he became the first Arab to perform a spacewalk.

Al Neyadi’s participation was symbolic of the nation’s journey of progress, the ongoing ambition of its people, and the UAE’s growing role in the science, technology and space exploration sectors.

The ceremony at Qasr Al Hosn included a guard of honour who greeted His Highness upon his arrival, and a performance of the UAE national anthem after the flag had been raised.

His Highness and Al Neyadi engaged in conversation, with the UAE President reaffirming the pride shared by the people of the nation and their steadfast unity and loyalty to the flag and all that it represents.

