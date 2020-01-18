Sheikha Fatima calls for establishing a unified family counselling portal

(@imziishan)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jan, 2020) H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, has said that the UAE places family cohesion amongst its topmost priorities, as it seeks to be a global model for social cohesiveness and preserved identity.

On Saturday, Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak called for the establishment of a unified family counselling portal in the UAE, to further improve social services provided in the country, and ensure the effective participation of the UAE community across its diverse social fabric.

The move adds on to various other initiatives undertaken by the UAE government, which includes the 'Cohesive Family 2021' campaign. The UAE Cabinet launched the national campaign to strengthen family ties and endorse the family's core role in preserving the identity and culture of society through various activities and event's, including the 'Family Pledge' which sees Emiratis pledge to support family members and traditions, inspire children and honour the roles of seniors via the signing of an online pledge form.

As part of the UAE National Charter 2021, a 'Family Cohesion Index' was also established as a composite indicator that measures the social bond between family members. The index covers relations between parents; parents' relations with children; relations among children; relations with bigger families and the upbringing of a new generation (a national KPI specific to UAE).

Her Highness called on relevant government departments to work alongside of the General Women's Union to create high-quality services that help bolster social cohesion, and to find solutions to challenges that could hinder familial and social stability.