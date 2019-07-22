Smart Dubai welcomes delegation from China Arab Economic Cooperation Committee

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jul, 2019) A Smart Dubai delegation led by Director-General, Dr. Aisha Bint Butti Bin Bishr, welcomed representatives from the China Arab Economic Cooperation Committee, CAECC, at the Smart Dubai headquarters today.

Headed by CAECC Chairwoman, Snow Lee, the visiting delegation engaged in a thorough discussion with the Smart Dubai team, exploring ways to embed leading Chinese companies, such as Quicktron, Alibaba Cloud and Atlas Capital, into the Dubai ecosystem, where Smart Dubai can help facilitate their establishment and expansion into the region.