UrduPoint.com

Sultan Bin Ahmed AlQasimi Crowns Yahya Nadi With ‘Sharjah Munshid 14’ Title

Faizan Hashmi Published December 26, 2022 | 01:45 AM

Sultan bin Ahmed AlQasimi crowns Yahya Nadi with ‘Sharjah Munshid 14’ title

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Dec, 2022) SHARJAH, 25th December, 2022 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council, awarded Yahya Nadi from Egypt, with the title of the 14th edition of Sharjah Munshid programme, held at Al Majaz Amphitheatre today (Sunday) 25th December.

Taking the second place spot, Abdullah Al Omari from Lebanon was awarded for their stellar performance, and Muhammad Al Wafi Idris from Libya took home the third place award. Contestants from 12 Arab countries competed for the prestigious Sharjah Munshid title and the top six qualified for the final evening of the popular competition, organised by Sharjah tv, a channel produced by the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority (SBA).

The winner of the Sharjah Munshid title received an incredible cash prize of Dh200,000, while the runners up received equally impressive amounts of Dh100,000 and Dh75,000 for second and third place.

Before announcing the winner of the Sharjah Munshid title, the attendees were presented by a number of performances from the top-six finalists, who won the admiration of the jury members by the level of their skills and showmanship, their abilities to switch between anasheeds and melodies and their exquisite choice of lyrics and tunes.

The jury members composed of Tunisian artist Lotfi Bouchnak, Egyptian artist Mahmoud Al Tohamy, and Emirati Munshid Ambassador Ahmed Bukhatir, lauded the contestants' performances as they portrayed the beauty of this art form to the public, with all its beautiful messages and values.

At the end of the final night, His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, honored the sponsors who support the program with the "Sharjah Munshid" shields, Sharjah Asset Management, Sharjah Media City (Shams), and Sharjah Cooperative Society.

The guest performer for the night, Humood AlKhudher, a Kuwaiti singer and music producer famous for albums such as ‘Fekra’, ‘Aseer Ahsan’, ‘Matha Ba’d?’ and the acclaimed release ‘Ya Rajaee’; mesmerised the audience with a selection of his most famous songs.

Sharjah Munshid programme, which attracts more viewers every year, has served as a launch pad for the musical careers of several exceptional young vocal talents since its debut edition in 2006, under the directives His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah. The competition aims to continuously enhance the arts and empower those who communicate a powerful message that reflects the authentic values of Arab culture.

The closing ceremony of the Sharjah Munshid, along with His Highness the Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, was attended by:Sheikh Saud bin Mohammed Al Qasimi as CEO of the real estate in Sharjah Asset Management, Khamis bin Salem Al Suwaidi, Advisor at His Highness Sharjah Ruler's Office, Jamal Salim AL Turaifi. President of Al Qasimia University, and Dr. Khalid Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Media City (Shams), Mohammed Hassan Khalaf, Director General of the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, Tariq Saeed Allay Director General, Sharjah Government Media Bureau, and a number of senior officials and media professionals.

Related Topics

Music Egypt Sharjah Young Salem Lebanon Libya Saud December Sunday Media TV All From Government Top Arab

Recent Stories

Muslim Council of Elders 2022 issues report on its ..

Muslim Council of Elders 2022 issues report on its achievements in 2022

4 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with South Africa, offers ..

UAE expresses solidarity with South Africa, offers condolences over victims of f ..

4 hours ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and Environment organis ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment organises first meeting of Farmers’ ..

8 hours ago
 Dubai Police Traffic campaigns benefit 10M people ..

Dubai Police Traffic campaigns benefit 10M people over last three years

9 hours ago
 SteelFab 2023 brings together 200 exhibitors from ..

SteelFab 2023 brings together 200 exhibitors from around world at Expo Sharjah

9 hours ago
 Shurooq’s destinations to ring New Year with col ..

Shurooq’s destinations to ring New Year with colourful lights

9 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.