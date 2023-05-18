UrduPoint.com

Supreme Audit Institution, Iraqi Commission Of Integrity Sign MoU

Faizan Hashmi Published May 18, 2023 | 10:00 PM

Supreme Audit Institution, Iraqi Commission of Integrity sign MoU

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th May, 2023) The Supreme Audit Institution (SAI) and the Iraqi Commission of Integrity signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the institution’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

The MoU’s signing is part of the strategic efforts of the two sides to enhance their cooperation and explore the best practices, aimed at addressing financial and administrative corruption and ensuring accountability and transparency.

The MoU was signed during a meeting between Humaid Obaid Khalifa Obaid Abu Shabas, President of the SAI, and Haider Hanoun, Chairman of the Iraqi Commission of Integrity.

The two sides stressed the importance of enhancing their strategic relations to boost their capacities, to protect public funds and resources.

An SAI spokesperson highlighted the institution’s happiness at meeting Hanoun and his delegation, as well as their mutual keenness to strengthen their ties.

Moreover, an Iraqi Commission of Integrity spokesperson said they were briefed about several vital initiatives in the field of addressing corruption and mechanisms for reinforcing the principles of accountability and transparency.

