UrduPoint.com

Supreme Council For Motherhood And Childhood, ERC Call For Supporting Children Of Türkiye, Syria

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 14, 2023 | 02:00 AM

Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, ERC call for supporting children of Türkiye, Syria

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Apr, 2023) The Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood has expanded the scope of its humanitarian initiative, “From the UAE's Children to the children of the World” that it had previously launched in collaboration with the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) Authority. The quake-hit children Türkiye and Syria will get the donations collected through the campaign this year.

Since its inception, the campaign has seen a rise in donations from several segments of society, including children, individuals, organisations, and the private sector, reflecting the ideals of cohesiveness and human solidarity among UAE citizens and residents.

In addition to school supplies, Eid clothing, and their basic necessities, the campaign this year aims to collect blankets, pillows, clothes, and toys to in support of the quake victims. It seeks to nurture a culture of giving among Emirati kids so they can help their peers around the world.

Donation boxes have been deployed in shopping centers, such as the Galleria Mall in Abu Dhabi and the Al Jimi Mall in Al Ain.

Al Reem Abdullah Al Falasi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, said that this campaign is one of the initiatives that the Council wishes to carry out in accordance with the vision of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the “Mother of the Nation,” Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), and her genuine concern for children.

This campaign is part of the initiatives, events, and activities related to preparing the country's National Human Rights Action Plan under the supervision of the National Human Rights Committee. Children's rights are among the priority topics included in the draft national plan.

Related Topics

World Syria UAE Abu Dhabi Women Family From

Recent Stories

Dubai records over AED1.3 bn in realty transaction ..

Dubai records over AED1.3 bn in realty transactions Thursday

1 hour ago
 AED 245.5 bn saving deposits in UAE banks by end o ..

AED 245.5 bn saving deposits in UAE banks by end of January 2023

2 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

2 hours ago
 Most Russians See Closer Ties With China as Benefi ..

Most Russians See Closer Ties With China as Beneficial - Poll

2 hours ago
 Parliament not to surrender: Advisor to Prime Mini ..

Parliament not to surrender: Advisor to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gi ..

2 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed Stadium to host Egyptian Super C ..

Mohamed bin Zayed Stadium to host Egyptian Super Cup on May 5th

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.