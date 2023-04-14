Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, ERC call for supporting children of Türkiye, Syria

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Apr, 2023) The Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood has expanded the scope of its humanitarian initiative, “From the UAE's Children to the children of the World” that it had previously launched in collaboration with the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) Authority. The quake-hit children Türkiye and Syria will get the donations collected through the campaign this year.

Since its inception, the campaign has seen a rise in donations from several segments of society, including children, individuals, organisations, and the private sector, reflecting the ideals of cohesiveness and human solidarity among UAE citizens and residents.

In addition to school supplies, Eid clothing, and their basic necessities, the campaign this year aims to collect blankets, pillows, clothes, and toys to in support of the quake victims. It seeks to nurture a culture of giving among Emirati kids so they can help their peers around the world.

Donation boxes have been deployed in shopping centers, such as the Galleria Mall in Abu Dhabi and the Al Jimi Mall in Al Ain.

Al Reem Abdullah Al Falasi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, said that this campaign is one of the initiatives that the Council wishes to carry out in accordance with the vision of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the “Mother of the Nation,” Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), and her genuine concern for children.

This campaign is part of the initiatives, events, and activities related to preparing the country's National Human Rights Action Plan under the supervision of the National Human Rights Committee. Children's rights are among the priority topics included in the draft national plan.