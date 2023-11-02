Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives King of Jordan at Wahat Al Karama

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Nov, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Office of Development and Martyrs Families Affairs at the Presidential Court, today received at Wahat Al Karama His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, who is currently on an official visit to the UAE.

Upon his arrival, His Majesty King Abdullah II, accompanied by Sheikh Theyab, attended the Guard of Honour ceremony, before laying a wreath at the Martyrs' Monument, which is made up of 31 panels leaning on one another as a symbol of solidarity between the leadership, people and soldiers of the UAE.

They went on a tour across the memorial, during which the Jordanian King listened to a detailed explanation about the different sections of Wahat Al Karama, which embody the bravery and heroism of UAE heroes, as well as the nation’s noble values.

Writing in the visitor's log, His Majesty King Abdullah II expressed his respect and appreciation for the UAE's martyrs.

His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein had arrived to Wahat Al Karama accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, and His Royal Highness Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, Crown Prince of Jordan.