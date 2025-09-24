China’s Global Digital Trade Expo opens tomorrow with UAE as guest of honour

HANGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Sep, 2025) The United Arab Emirates will participate as an official Guest of Honour at the fourth Global Digital Trade Expo, which opens tomorrow in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, alongside Indonesia.

The expo, running until 29th September at the Hangzhou Grand Convention and Exhibition Centre, spans 155,000 square metres, making it the largest edition since its launch in 2022.

This year, more than 1,700 companies are taking part, including 360 international exhibitors, with over 40,000 professional visitors expected, among them 10,000 from overseas. The exhibition highlights innovations in artificial intelligence, virtual reality, smart logistics, digital entertainment, e-commerce, and smart cities.

The UAE’s national pavilion will showcase projects in the digital economy, FinTech, AI, and smart government solutions, underscoring its role in advancing knowledge-based growth and digital transformation.

The UAE’s selection as a Guest of Honour underscores its rising global role in the digital economy and its expanding digital infrastructure.

China’s Vice Minister of Commerce Sheng Qiuping said that more than 70 Fortune Global 500 companies are exhibiting. The expo will also release research reports on global and Chinese digital trade and host over 30 business matchmaking events.

UAE–China relations have deepened in recent years, with annual bilateral trade reaching US$90 billion and targets set for $200 billion by 2030. Ties also extend to culture, education, sports, and tourism, with over one million Chinese visitors recorded in the UAE in 2024.