United States Chairs Libya Senior Officials Meeting In New York
September 24, 2025
NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Sep, 2025) The United States chaired the Libya Senior Officials Meeting on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.
The United States convened senior officials representing the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, France, Germany, Italy, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, and the United Kingdom to discuss building economic foundations for unity and security in Libya.
In a briefing during the meeting, Hanna Tetteh, Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Libya and Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), reviewed the latest developments in Libya and efforts to advance UNSMIL's political roadmap, as well as to facilitate inclusive dialogue among a wide range of Libyan parties.
In its statement issued at the conclusion of the meeting, the United States, as chair, reaffirmed the strong commitment of the international community to supporting Libya’s progress towards greater unity, security, stability and prosperity.
The statement welcomed the briefing by Hanna Tetteh, commending her efforts to advance the Libyan political process. It further underlined the importance of Libyan east-west security integration to facilitate increased Libyan contribution to regional stability and security.
The chair commended participants’ support for modifying the UN arms embargo in 2025, which enabled initial steps, including joint training and technical assistance, to advance east-west security integration.
The discussions also underscored that strong economic foundations are paramount to creating a safer, stronger, and more prosperous Libya.
Participants stressed the need to work collectively to bolster key independent, technocratic institutions such as the National Oil Corporation, the Central Bank of Libya, and the Audit Bureau to enable these institutions to support economic stability in Libya and promote a stable business environment.
The meeting underscored the importance of unifying political institutions as critical to promoting prosperity for all Libyans, as well as for Libya to defend its sovereignty, protect its borders, and prevent the use of its territory for the spread of threats like illegal migration and weapons trafficking.
Participants agreed that coordinated international efforts to support economic stability, create opportunities for investment, and safeguard the country’s resources would serve as a driver for greater unity and prosperity.
