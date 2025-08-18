Open Menu

UAE Ambassador Presents Credentials To Acting Governor General Of Solomon Islands

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 18, 2025 | 11:30 AM

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Acting Governor General of Solomon Islands

HONIARA, Solomon Islands, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Aug, 2025) Dr. Fahad Obaid Al Taffaq, UAE Ambassador to Australia, and Non-Resident Ambassador to Samoa, Solomon Islands, and Vanuatu, presented his credentials as Non-Resident Ambassador of the UAE to the Solomon Islands to Patterson J. Oti, Acting Governor General of the Solomon Islands.

Al Taffaq conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, to Oti, and their wishes of further progress and prosperity to the government and people of Solomon Islands.

For his part, Oti conveyed his greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and expressed his wishes for further development and growth for the government and people of the UAE.

Furthermore, Oti commended the close ties between the two countries, and wished the ambassador success in his work to strengthen bilateral cooperation and advance relations across various fields.

Dr. Al Taffaq expressed his pride in representing the UAE in Solomon Islands and highlighted his commitment to enhance bilateral relations across various sectors, to serve mutual interests and consolidate ties between both peoples.

During the meeting, the two sides explored avenues for collaboration and ways to further develop them to achieve the aspirations of both countries and their peoples toward a prosperous future.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Governor Australia UAE Dubai Rashid Progress Solomon Islands Samoa Vanuatu Government Court

