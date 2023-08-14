UAE ambassadors to Qatar and Kenya sworn in before President

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Aug, 2023) Before President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Zayed bin Khalifa bin Sultan bin Shakhboot Al Nahyan, the UAE's ambassador-designate to Qatar, and Salem Ibrahim bin Ahmed Mohamed Al-Naqbi, the UAE's ambassador-designate to Kenya, took their oaths today.

During the oath-taking ceremony at Qasr Al-Shati, His Highness the President wished the two ambassadors success in their new duties.

He urged them to do their utmost to strengthen relations with Qatar and Kenya, and expressed the UAE’s desire to consolidate ties with all countries.

The ambassadors thanked the leadership and expressed their pride at being chosen to represent their country officially.

The oath-taking ceremony was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Ministry of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State; and Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State.