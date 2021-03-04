UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Announces 2,742 New COVID-19 Cases, 1,691 Recoveries, 17 Deaths In Last 24 Hours

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 03:15 PM

UAE announces 2,742 new COVID-19 cases, 1,691 recoveries, 17 deaths in last 24 hours

‏ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Mar, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced that it conducted 235,797 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours, using state-of-the-art medical testing equipment.

‏In a statement on Thursday, the Ministry stressed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment.

‏As part of its intensified testing campaign, MoHAP announced 2,742 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 402,205.

‏According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and receiving the necessary care.

‏MoHAP also announced 17 deaths due to COVID-19 complications, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 1,286.

‏The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the family of the deceased and wished COVID-19 patients a speedy and full recovery. It called on all members of the society to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to the instructions and physical distance to ensure the health and safety of all.

‏MoHAP also noted that an additional 1,691 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 387,278.

Related Topics

UAE Family All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saudi Air Forces intercept Houthi ballistic missil ..

1 minute ago

PM nominates Sadiq Sanjrani as PTI’s candidate f ..

4 minutes ago

Army Chief calls on PM Imran

15 minutes ago

PM Imran to address the nation today evening

31 minutes ago

FEATURE - Despite Tragic Death of Loved Ones, Myan ..

33 minutes ago

England's 8 Biggest Ports to Become Low Tax Zones ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.