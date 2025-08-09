Open Menu

UAE Carries Out 67th Airdrop Of Aid Over Gaza Strip Under 'Birds Of Goodness' Operation

Faizan Hashmi Published August 09, 2025 | 08:15 PM

UAE carries out 67th airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip under 'Birds of Goodness' operation

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Aug, 2025) GAZA,9th August, 2025 (WAM) – The UAE today carried out its 67th humanitarian airdrop over the Gaza Strip as part of its “Birds of Goodness” initiative under the wider Operation Chivalrous Knight 3.

The airdrop was conducted in collaboration with the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and with the participation of Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and Greece.

The airdrop included essential food supplies for the people of the Gaza Strip, with the participation and support of several charitable institutions and organisations in the UAE. This reinforces the UAE's commitment to supporting the Palestinian people and alleviating their suffering amidst the difficult humanitarian conditions.

With this latest operation, the total volume of airdropped aid has surpassed 3,892 tonnes, underscoring the UAE’s steadfast commitment to standing by the Palestinian people and supporting broader international humanitarian efforts.

These efforts reflect the UAE's leadership role in coordinating and implementing international relief operations, and affirm its unwavering commitment to humanitarian giving, harnessing its resources and capabilities to serve humanitarian causes and enhance global solidarity in the face of crises.

Related Topics

Gaza UAE Germany Italy Netherlands Greece August

Recent Stories

UAE carries out 67th airdrop of aid over Gaza Stri ..

UAE carries out 67th airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip under 'Birds of Goodness' op ..

18 seconds ago
 WhatsApp deletes 6.8 million fraudulent accounts w ..

WhatsApp deletes 6.8 million fraudulent accounts worldwide in first half of 2025

26 seconds ago
 Karachi Inter Board HSC Pre-Medical Results 2025: ..

Karachi Inter Board HSC Pre-Medical Results 2025: Female students secure top thr ..

5 minutes ago
 PM directs to resolve ongoing water, electricity i ..

PM directs to resolve ongoing water, electricity issues in Gwadar

11 minutes ago
 Security forces kill 47 khawarij near Pakistan, Af ..

Security forces kill 47 khawarij near Pakistan, Afghanistan border

1 hour ago
 Thirty nine Palestinians killed in Gaza Strip duri ..

Thirty nine Palestinians killed in Gaza Strip during past 24 hours, bringing dea ..

2 hours ago
Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns Is ..

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns Israeli decision to occupy Gaza ..

2 hours ago
 UNRWA warns of severe shortage of hygiene supplies ..

UNRWA warns of severe shortage of hygiene supplies in Gaza

2 hours ago
 Omar Ayub’s bail pleas in Jinnah House, Askari T ..

Omar Ayub’s bail pleas in Jinnah House, Askari Tower, Shadman police station a ..

2 hours ago
 Defence minister challenges India to independent v ..

Defence minister challenges India to independent verification of aircraft losses

2 hours ago
 Austria rejects Israel's decision to expand milita ..

Austria rejects Israel's decision to expand military operations in Gaza Strip

3 hours ago
 Oman condemns, rejects Israeli government’s deci ..

Oman condemns, rejects Israeli government’s decision to perpetuate its militar ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East