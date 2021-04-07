UrduPoint.com
UAE Condemns Houthis' Attempted Booby-trapped Plane Attack On Saudi Arabia

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Apr, 2021) The UAE has strongly denounced the Iran-backed terrorist Houthi militias for attempting to target civilians and civilian objects in a systematic and deliberate manner in Khamis Mushait, Saudi Arabia, with a booby-trapped plane, which was intercepted by Coalition forces.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) said the UAE affirms that these systematic terrorist attacks by the Houthi group reflect its blatant disregard for the international community and all international laws and norms.

The Ministry also urged the international community to take an immediate and decisive stance to stop these repeated acts, which threaten security and stability in the Kingdom, stressing that the continued threat of these attacks in recent days is a grave escalation that represents new evidence of these militias' attempts to undermine security and stability in the region.

MoFAIC renewed the UAE's full solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia against these terrorist acts and its unwavering commitment to opposing any threat to its security and stability, affirming its support for any measures the Kingdom may take to preserve the safety of its citizens and residents.

"The security of the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is indivisible, and any threat facing the Kingdom is considered a threat to the UAE's security and stability," the Ministry concluded.

