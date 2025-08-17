Open Menu

UAE Artificial Intelligence Office Launches 3rd ‘Samsung Innovation Programme’ In Partnership With Samsung Gulf Electronics

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 17, 2025 | 05:15 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Aug, 2025) The UAE’s Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications Office and samsung Gulf Electronics have launched the third edition of the ‘Samsung Innovation Campus’ programme as part of the UAE Artificial Intelligence Camp 2025, with the aim of empowering a generation of talents and innovators in the UAE in the field of artificial intelligence.

The partnership will see Samsung's globally recognised Samsung Innovation Campus programme become an integral part of the UAE Artificial Intelligence Camp — the region’s largest gathering of AI events, workshops, and hackathons — and for the second year in a row, the program aims to enrich participants’ knowledge in various areas, most notably the fundamentals of artificial intelligence.

Dr. Abdelrahman Al Mahmoud, Director at the UAE Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications Office, affirmed that the UAE Government is committed to sustaining its partnerships with leading global technology companies, while continuing to enhance the exchange of best practices, expertise, and knowledge, as well as launching and implementing joint educational and knowledge-based programmes. These efforts contribute to achieving the UAE’s visions in the field of artificial intelligence.

He added that embedding the Samsung Innovation Campus within the UAE Artificial Intelligence Camp provides participants with access to diverse, world-class learning opportunities, and reflects the UAE Government’s efforts to develop the capabilities of the new generation of innovators and experts in artificial intelligence, strengthening their contributions and role in shaping the future.

DooHee Lee, President of Samsung Gulf Electronics, stated, “At Samsung we believe that blending both education and technology provide a powerful combination for progress. Bringing Samsung Innovation Campus to the UAE AI Camp allows us to do more than just teach; we are actively preparing the next generation of leaders to excel in an AI-powered future. With this partnership, we continue our mission to empower minds, and we are proud to support the UAE’s efforts in preparing youth for the future through technology.”

The Samsung Innovation Campus curriculum, developed as Samsung's global CSR initiative, is designed to foster digital literacy and innovation amongst the youth through courses in artificial intelligence, machine learning, data analysis, and IoT (internet of Things). Participants will learn from industry experts, gaining invaluable insights and practical skills crucial for careers in the rapidly expanding technology sector.

The UAE AI Camp 2025, held from mid-July to mid-August, featured more than 70 sessions, interactive workshops, hackathons, challenges, and lectures. The camp engaged all segments of society — from children, school and university students, and youth to AI and coding experts — offering a comprehensive learning experience across seven main themes: the future of artificial intelligence; data science and machine learning; smart applications in education, healthcare, and finance; web development and robotics; AI governance and ethics; cybersecurity; and virtual and augmented reality.

