China successfully launches new test satellite

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Aug, 2025) XICHANG, 17th August, 2025 (WAM) - China on Sunday sent a new test satellite into space from the Xichang Satellite Launch Centre in the southwestern province of Sichuan.

According to China Central Television (CCTV) report, the Shiyan-28B 02 satellite was launched at 16:55 (Beijing Time) aboard a Long March-4C carrier rocket and entered its preset orbit successfully.

The satellite will be used mainly for space environment exploration and related technology tests.

This is the 589th flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.