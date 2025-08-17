China Successfully Launches New Test Satellite
Muhammad Irfan Published August 17, 2025 | 06:00 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Aug, 2025) XICHANG, 17th August, 2025 (WAM) - China on Sunday sent a new test satellite into space from the Xichang Satellite Launch Centre in the southwestern province of Sichuan.
According to China Central Television (CCTV) report, the Shiyan-28B 02 satellite was launched at 16:55 (Beijing Time) aboard a Long March-4C carrier rocket and entered its preset orbit successfully.
The satellite will be used mainly for space environment exploration and related technology tests.
This is the 589th flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.
Recent Stories
Belgium meets EU target for winter with gas reserves
At the Edge of Shadows: A Journey with Shahid Nazir Ch
Abu Dhabi: A pioneering model in establishing quality standards, consumer protec ..
GCC-Stat: GCC countries’ gross national income hits $2.143 trillion
UAE leaders congratulate Indonesian President on Independence Day
Supreme Committee for Development of Hatta launches 14 new investment opportunit ..
Abu Dhabi sees 10.3% increase in certificates of origin, signalling expansion of ..
12 dead, missing in northern China floods
Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre in Abu Dhabi welcomes over 4.3 million guests i ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of Gabon on Independence Day
More Stories From Middle East
-
China successfully launches new test satellite1 minute ago
-
Egypt to add 4 public free zones by 2026-end to boost exports: GAFI1 minute ago
-
Belgium meets EU target for winter with gas reserves46 minutes ago
-
UAE Artificial Intelligence Office launches 3rd ‘Samsung Innovation Programme’ in partnership wi ..46 minutes ago
-
Abu Dhabi: A pioneering model in establishing quality standards, consumer protection2 hours ago
-
GCC-Stat: GCC countries’ gross national income hits $2.143 trillion3 hours ago
-
Ministry of Economy and Tourism to host ‘UAE Africa Tourism Investment Summit’ in October3 hours ago
-
UAE leaders congratulate Indonesian President on Independence Day3 hours ago
-
Supreme Committee for Development of Hatta launches 14 new investment opportunities for citizens at ..3 hours ago
-
Abu Dhabi sees 10.3% increase in certificates of origin, signalling expansion of non-oil exports5 hours ago
-
12 dead, missing in northern China floods6 hours ago
-
Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre in Abu Dhabi welcomes over 4.3 million guests in H1 20256 hours ago