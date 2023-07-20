Open Menu

UAE, Egypt To Deepen Cooperation In Higher Education And Scientfic Research

Published July 20, 2023 | 02:00 AM

UAE, Egypt to deepen cooperation in higher education and scientfic research

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jul, 2023) Sheikh Dr. Ammar bin Nasser Al Mualla, Attaché of Education and Technology Sciences of the UAE in Egypt, discussed with Mohamed Ayman Ashour, Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research of Egypt, ways to enhance joint cooperation between the two countries in the fields of higher education and scientifc research.

During the meeting, which was held in Cairo, Ashour highlighted the depth of the the distniguished UAE-Egypt ties across all levels, especially in the fields of scientific, cultural and educational cooperation.

He also instructed to provide all aspects of support to Emirati students studying in Egyptian universities.

For his part, Sheikh Dr. Al Mualla praised the relations between the UAE and Egypt, emphasising Egypt's leading role in the education field, stressing the UAE's keeness to deepen its cooperation with Egypt in the field of higher education.

