UAE, Israel Convene Their First Joint Virtual Conference On R&D

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2021) Sarah bint Youssef Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Technology, has called on the Israeli science and research circles to take advantage of the Expo 2020 Dubai platform to consolidate the presence and role of the middle East countries on the global map of the new-age technology, innovation and scientific research.

''Science and technology contribute to introducing a paradigm shift in the industrial, medical, agricultural and other sectors, unlocking more opportunities for future growth. In the UAE, we have a model development experience in terms of investment in technology, scientific research, artificial intelligence, and 4IR,'' the UAE minister told the first Emirati-Israeli virtual conference on R&D in the presence of Orit Farkash-Hacohen, Israel's Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology.

Attended by representatives of scientific research institutions in the UAE and Israel, the event is part of the two nations' joint efforts to forge a qualitative partnership in advanced technology.

Researchers from both countries held panel discussions on joint cooperation in the fields of artificial intelligence, healthcare, agritech, energy and water.