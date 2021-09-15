UrduPoint.com

UAE, Israel Convene Their First Joint Virtual Conference On R&D

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 15th September 2021 | 11:45 PM

UAE, Israel convene their first joint virtual conference on R&amp;D

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2021) Sarah bint Youssef Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Technology, has called on the Israeli science and research circles to take advantage of the Expo 2020 Dubai platform to consolidate the presence and role of the middle East countries on the global map of the new-age technology, innovation and scientific research.

''Science and technology contribute to introducing a paradigm shift in the industrial, medical, agricultural and other sectors, unlocking more opportunities for future growth. In the UAE, we have a model development experience in terms of investment in technology, scientific research, artificial intelligence, and 4IR,'' the UAE minister told the first Emirati-Israeli virtual conference on R&D in the presence of Orit Farkash-Hacohen, Israel's Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology.

Attended by representatives of scientific research institutions in the UAE and Israel, the event is part of the two nations' joint efforts to forge a qualitative partnership in advanced technology.

Researchers from both countries held panel discussions on joint cooperation in the fields of artificial intelligence, healthcare, agritech, energy and water.

Related Topics

Technology Israel Water UAE Dubai Middle East 2020 Event From

Recent Stories

UK, France, Germany Believe Iran's Recent Moves Un ..

UK, France, Germany Believe Iran's Recent Moves Undermine JCPOA Benefits

39 minutes ago
 EU Starts Accepting COVID-19 Passes From 7 More Co ..

EU Starts Accepting COVID-19 Passes From 7 More Countries

39 minutes ago
 Thai Minister Says No Quarantine for Vaccinated To ..

Thai Minister Says No Quarantine for Vaccinated Tourists in Bangkok From October ..

39 minutes ago
 Swedish Court Sentences Man to 3 Years in Prison f ..

Swedish Court Sentences Man to 3 Years in Prison for Industrial Espionage for Ru ..

39 minutes ago
 Sheraa, Ministry of Culture and Youth call for hig ..

Sheraa, Ministry of Culture and Youth call for high-impact start-ups across MENA ..

50 minutes ago
 White House Refrains From Commenting on Possible D ..

White House Refrains From Commenting on Possible Delivery of Iron Dome System to ..

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.