UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation sets Guinness World Record for largest training session

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Nov, 2021) The UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation has set a new Guinness World Record for the world's largest Jiu-Jitsu lesson, after the successful coordination of an activation involving 2,700 Jiu-Jitsu athletes across 14 different sites across the UAE.

The well-orchestrated event was created in collaboration with Palm sports and the Brazil Pavilion at Expo Dubai 2020 to highlight the growing strength of Jiu-Jitsu and the positive impact the sport has on society.

The coordinated training sessions took place simultaneously at 14 sites across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, including one at the Brazil pavilion at Dubai Expo which was attended by Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and Fernando Igreja, the Brazilian Ambassador to the UAE.

The president’s visit to the biggest Jiu-Jitsu lesson, and to day two of the 13th edition of the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship (ADWPJJC) earlier in the day, coincided with his country’s Republic Day, highlighting the strong ties between the UAE and Brazil in Jiu-Jitsu.

Aside from the Expo session, the other training sessions were staged at nine schools in Abu Dhabi and four schools in Al Ain.

Commenting on the Guinness World Record breaking event, the Brazilian Ambassador to the UAE said: "This initiative contributes to the consolidation of relations between the people of UAE and Brazil and the strengthening of bilateral cooperation in areas of common interest."

Mohammed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation said: "We are proud to organise the training sessions in 14 different locations simultaneously. The session at Expo 2020 Dubai was the highlight, as we hosted it in the Brazil pavilion to coincide with the country’s Republic Day. In addition, we chose to organize the classes in 13 schools in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, based on our belief in the importance of promoting the sport among youth, who constitute the most important source of Jiu-Jitsu talent in the UAE."