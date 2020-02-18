UrduPoint.com
UAE Leaders Congratulate Gambian President On Independence Day

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 18th February 2020 | 03:30 PM

UAE leaders congratulate Gambian President on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to President Adama Barrow of Gambia, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day celebrations, marked on 18th February.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar messages to the Gambian President on the occasion.

