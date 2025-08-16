- Home
GCC Secretary-General, Czech Deputy FM Discuss Upcoming Gulf-European Ministerial Meeting In Kuwait
Faizan Hashmi Published August 16, 2025 | 09:45 PM
PRAGUE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Aug, 2025) The upcoming Gulf-European joint ministerial meeting, scheduled to be held in Kuwait this October, was at the forefront of discussions between Jasem Mohamed Jasem Mohamed AlBudaiwi, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), and the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic, Eduard Hulicius, during their meeting in Prague, the Czech capital.
The two sides discussed ways to enhance bilateral Gulf-Czech relations, particularly in the fields of tourism, medicine and healthcare, and energy.
A number of regional and international issues of mutual interest were also discussed, and views were exchanged on them.
