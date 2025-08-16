British Pakistanis celebrate 78th Independence Day in Luton

The British Pakistani community in the United Kingdom continued to celebrate Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day and Marka-e-Haq with great enthusiasm

A grand event, hosted by Allama Qazi Abdul Aziz Chishti MBE, Chairman of Jamia Islamia Ghousia Trust, was held in Luton to mark the occasion as well as the success of Operation Bunyanum Marsoos.

Pakistan’s High Commissioner to the UK, Dr Mohammad Faisal, attended the ceremony as the chief guest. The event drew a large number of participants, including Members of Parliament, mayors, councillors, professionals, faith leaders, religious scholars, students, media representatives, and officials of the Pakistan High Commission.

In his address, Dr Faisal paid rich tribute to the founding fathers of Pakistan, acknowledging their sacrifices for securing freedom for the Muslims of the subcontinent.

He emphasised that it is now the responsibility of every Pakistani to strengthen the country and make it more resilient for future generations.

The High Commissioner highlighted the remarkable success of the Pakistan Armed Forces in Operation Bunyanum Marsoos and Marka-e-Haq, noting that the Pakistani nation and diaspora stood united with their armed forces against a much larger adversary.

He particularly commended the active role of British Pakistanis during the recent conflict and praised the participation of young British Pakistanis, especially women, in Independence Day celebrations.

Speakers at the event also paid glowing tributes to Pakistan’s founding fathers and acknowledged the nation’s resilience during Marka-e-Haq, crediting the country’s armed forces, political leadership, and media for their united response during testing times.

Local mayors and councillors lauded the contributions of British Pakistanis to the socio-economic development of Luton.

The event concluded with a cake-cutting ceremony led by the High Commissioner, the host Allama Abdul Aziz Chishti, and other distinguished guests.