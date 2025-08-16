British Pakistanis Celebrate 78th Independence Day In Luton
Umer Jamshaid Published August 16, 2025 | 11:41 PM
The British Pakistani community in the United Kingdom continued to celebrate Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day and Marka-e-Haq with great enthusiasm
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) The British Pakistani community in the United Kingdom continued to celebrate Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day and Marka-e-Haq with great enthusiasm.
A grand event, hosted by Allama Qazi Abdul Aziz Chishti MBE, Chairman of Jamia Islamia Ghousia Trust, was held in Luton to mark the occasion as well as the success of Operation Bunyanum Marsoos.
Pakistan’s High Commissioner to the UK, Dr Mohammad Faisal, attended the ceremony as the chief guest. The event drew a large number of participants, including Members of Parliament, mayors, councillors, professionals, faith leaders, religious scholars, students, media representatives, and officials of the Pakistan High Commission.
In his address, Dr Faisal paid rich tribute to the founding fathers of Pakistan, acknowledging their sacrifices for securing freedom for the Muslims of the subcontinent.
He emphasised that it is now the responsibility of every Pakistani to strengthen the country and make it more resilient for future generations.
The High Commissioner highlighted the remarkable success of the Pakistan Armed Forces in Operation Bunyanum Marsoos and Marka-e-Haq, noting that the Pakistani nation and diaspora stood united with their armed forces against a much larger adversary.
He particularly commended the active role of British Pakistanis during the recent conflict and praised the participation of young British Pakistanis, especially women, in Independence Day celebrations.
Speakers at the event also paid glowing tributes to Pakistan’s founding fathers and acknowledged the nation’s resilience during Marka-e-Haq, crediting the country’s armed forces, political leadership, and media for their united response during testing times.
Local mayors and councillors lauded the contributions of British Pakistanis to the socio-economic development of Luton.
The event concluded with a cake-cutting ceremony led by the High Commissioner, the host Allama Abdul Aziz Chishti, and other distinguished guests.
Recent Stories
British Pakistanis celebrate 78th Independence Day in Luton
Legal action initiated against University Town Scheme
Police conduct 447 combing operations, 42 held
Over 2.3m citizens benefit from Punjab Police Khidmat Marakaz
CDA halfway through major anti-encroachment srive on GT Road Tarnol
CDA to intensify crackdown on illegal housing societies in Islamabad
AJK seminar highlights India's double standards on independence and human rights
Pakistan’s economy moving in right direction : Ayaz Sadiq
Punjab Food Authority (PFA) cracks down on counterfeit mafia in Chiniot
PTA, telecom operators working to restore services in flood-hit areas
Experts call for strong climate adaptation to safeguard country
UAE welcomes Alaska Summit hosted by President Donald Trump
More Stories From Pakistan
-
British Pakistanis celebrate 78th Independence Day in Luton2 minutes ago
-
Legal action initiated against University Town Scheme20 minutes ago
-
Police conduct 447 combing operations, 42 held20 minutes ago
-
Over 2.3m citizens benefit from Punjab Police Khidmat Marakaz20 minutes ago
-
CDA halfway through major anti-encroachment srive on GT Road Tarnol26 minutes ago
-
CDA to intensify crackdown on illegal housing societies in Islamabad26 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s economy moving in right direction : Ayaz Sadiq55 minutes ago
-
Punjab Food Authority (PFA) cracks down on counterfeit mafia in Chiniot55 minutes ago
-
PTA, telecom operators working to restore services in flood-hit areas55 minutes ago
-
Experts call for strong climate adaptation to safeguard country55 minutes ago
-
3 killed, 12 arrested as Hyd police recover Rs10 million cash, 9 vehicles55 minutes ago
-
RPO Faisalabad holds open court in Chiniot to address public grievances55 minutes ago