UAE Leaders Congratulate President Of Eritrea On Independence Day
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 24, 2025 | 01:00 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th May, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Isaias Afwerki of Eritrea on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to the President of Eritrea.
Recent Stories
UAE leaders congratulate President of Eritrea on Independence Day
Ajman Free Zones Authority, China’s Liangjiang partner to boost investment
Scientists develop contact lenses that let humans see near-infrared light
Several injured in knife attack at Hamburg train station
Beijing slashes coal consumption to below 1%
South Africa rescues all 260 miners stuck underground alive
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 May 2025
Napoli crowned Italian League champions for fourth time in their history
EU, US trade talks require respect not threats, says EU trade chief
Arab Media Summit 2025 set to convene leaders, innovators, influencers to chart ..
Dubai Films and Games Commission announces inaugural Film and Gaming Forum
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE leaders congratulate President of Eritrea on Independence Day6 minutes ago
-
Ajman Free Zones Authority, China’s Liangjiang partner to boost investment1 hour ago
-
Ajman Chamber explores stronger ties with Chinese investors2 hours ago
-
Scientists develop contact lenses that let humans see near-infrared light2 hours ago
-
Several injured in knife attack at Hamburg train station3 hours ago
-
Beijing slashes coal consumption to below 1%3 hours ago
-
South Africa rescues all 260 miners stuck underground alive3 hours ago
-
Napoli crowned Italian League champions for fourth time in their history11 hours ago
-
EU, US trade talks require respect not threats, says EU trade chief11 hours ago
-
Arab Media Summit 2025 set to convene leaders, innovators, influencers to chart new future for regio ..12 hours ago
-
Dubai Films and Games Commission announces inaugural Film and Gaming Forum12 hours ago
-
UAE’s $3.7 billion tech economy takes spotlight in Berlin at inaugural GITEX EUROPE13 hours ago