UAE Leaders Congratulate President Of Eritrea On Independence Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 24, 2025 | 01:00 PM

UAE leaders congratulate President of Eritrea on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th May, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Isaias Afwerki of Eritrea on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to the President of Eritrea.

