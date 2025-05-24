Open Menu

EU, US Trade Talks Require Respect Not Threats, Says EU Trade Chief

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 24, 2025 | 02:15 AM

EU, US trade talks require respect not threats, says EU trade chief

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th May, 2025) BRUSSELS, 23rd May, 2025 (WAM) – US president Donald Trump has said he will recommend a “straight 50pc tariff on the European Union” from June 1.

In response, EU trade chief Maros Sefcovic said on Friday that trade between the European Union and the United States must be guided by mutual respect not threats, after Trump pushed for a 50pc tariff on EU goods.

The European Trade Commissioner wrote in a post on X that the European Commission was fully engaged and committed to securing a deal that worked for both sides.

"The EU Commission remains ready to work in good faith. EU-US trade is unmatched & must be guided by mutual respect, not threats. We stand ready to defend our interests," his post read.

Related Topics

European Union Trump Brussels United States May June Post From

Recent Stories

Napoli crowned Italian League champions for fourth ..

Napoli crowned Italian League champions for fourth time in their history

35 seconds ago
 EU, US trade talks require respect not threats, sa ..

EU, US trade talks require respect not threats, says EU trade chief

1 minute ago
 Arab Media Summit 2025 set to convene leaders, inn ..

Arab Media Summit 2025 set to convene leaders, innovators, influencers to chart ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Films and Games Commission announces inaugur ..

Dubai Films and Games Commission announces inaugural Film and Gaming Forum

1 hour ago
 UAE’s $3.7 billion tech economy takes spotlight ..

UAE’s $3.7 billion tech economy takes spotlight in Berlin at inaugural GITEX E ..

2 hours ago
 Higher Committee for Human Fraternity delegation v ..

Higher Committee for Human Fraternity delegation visits Marymount School in Pari ..

2 hours ago
Khuzdar incident is an inhumane act of Terrorism; ..

Khuzdar incident is an inhumane act of Terrorism; Tariq Ghouri

2 hours ago
 Army's decisive response crippled the enemy: Aleem ..

Army's decisive response crippled the enemy: Aleem Khan

2 hours ago
 National Media Office oganises key roundtable for ..

National Media Office oganises key roundtable for upcoming 'Bridge Summit'

3 hours ago
 India’s aggressive posture fueling regional tens ..

India’s aggressive posture fueling regional tensions: Rizwan Saeed Sheikh

3 hours ago
 Gutka dealer arrested, 100 packets recovered

Gutka dealer arrested, 100 packets recovered

3 hours ago
 UAF opens postgraduate admissions

UAF opens postgraduate admissions

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East