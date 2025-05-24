Arab Media Summit 2025 set to convene leaders, innovators, influencers to chart new future for region’s media

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th May, 2025) The Dubai Press Club (DPC) has unveiled the full agenda for the Arab Media Summit (AMS) 2025, which is set to bring together the region’s most influential voices in journalism, digital content, and communication to chart a new future for the region’s media. The three-day event will run from 26 to 28 May at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, the Summit is set to welcome more than 6,000 participants, including prominent ministers, editors-in-chief, media leaders, content creators, influencers, academics, and media technology professionals from across the UAE and the wider Arab world.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, said: “The Arab Media Summit 2025 marks a new strategic milestone in Dubai’s integrated vision to build a dynamic Arab media landscape — one that is equipped to respond to global shifts and shape impactful content that reflects the region’s identity and future aspirations.

“Media is a vital partner in development and a key driver of social awareness. We are committed to supporting its role as a catalyst for stability and progress. Guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, we continue to strengthen Dubai’s position as the capital of Arab media and a global platform for influential voices across traditional and digital sectors.

“The agenda of this year’s Summit adopts a forward-looking approach, addressing key areas such as artificial intelligence, transformative technologies, film and gaming, which are now central to shaping modern media narratives. We also place strong emphasis on empowering Arab youth and creating meaningful opportunities that enable them to contribute to content creation rooted in regional identity and driven by a vision for a more prosperous and stable future.”

The agenda was announced during a press conference held at the Dubai Press Club today, attended by Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council, President of the Dubai Press Club, and Chairperson of the Organising Committee of the Arab Media Summit. Also present were members of the Organising Committee, including Dr. Maitha Buhumaid, Secretary General of the Arab Media Award and Vice Chairperson of the Organising Committee of the Arab Media Summit; and Organising Committee members: Shaima Al Suwaidi, Director of Brand Dubai; Maryam Al Mulla, Acting Director of the Dubai Press Club; Jasim Al Shemsi, Director of the Arab Media Award; and Hesham Al Olama, Director of Strategy and Performance Management, Dubai Media Council. Representatives of the Summit’s partners also attended to speak about their activities during the Summit, including Dubai Media Incorporated and IMI Group, both Strategic Media Partners, and United Arab Emirates University, Academic Partner.

The Summit’s three-day agenda includes the Arab Youth Media Forum on 26 May, which will feature a ceremony honouring the winners of the Ibda’a – Arab Youth Media Award. The Arab Media Forum, set to take place on 27 May, will host the Arab Media Award and recognise the Media Personality of the Year. On 28 May, the Summit will conclude with the Arab Social Media Influencers Summit (ASMIS), which will coincide with the presentation of the Arab Social Media Influencers Award.

Mona Al Marri said the 2025 edition of the Arab Media Summit signals a fresh phase in Dubai’s strategic vision to shape the future of Arab media. “The Arab Media Summit 2025 further reinforces Dubai’s position as the capital of Arab media and strengthens its standing as a leading venue for industry dialogue,” she remarked. “This year’s edition comes at a pivotal time for the industry, as artificial intelligence and digital innovation continue to redefine how content is created, distributed, and consumed. The agenda reflects these shifts, offering a future-oriented perspective on the profound transformations reshaping the regional and global media landscape.”

Al Marri added that the Summit’s programme was designed to bridge global best practices with regional priorities, drawing from the latest research and industry expertise. “We have designed the Summit as a dynamic space for dialogue and discovery, bringing together media professionals, policymakers, innovators, and creatives from across the Arab world to collaboratively shape a more agile, inclusive, and future-ready media ecosystem.”

Al Marri also announced the launch of the Film and Gaming Forum, which will take place alongside the Summit. She said the new forum has been developed in response to the growing importance of film and gaming as creative and economic drivers, and Dubai’s emergence as a major player in the growth of the two sectors across the Arab world.

Another highlight of the Summit will be the launch of the Arab Media Outlook 2025 report, a flagship Dubai Press Club initiative. The annual report provides timely, data-driven insights into the trends transforming the region’s media industry, offering a vital resource for policymakers, investors, entrepreneurs, innovators, and professionals.

The official opening of the Arab Media Forum on 27 May will feature keynote addresses by His Eminence the Grand Imam Prof. Dr. Ahmed El-Tayeb of Al-Azhar, and Nawaf Salam, Prime Minister of Lebanon. The first day of the forum will also include a special dialogue with Asaad Al Shaibani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Syria, a session with Dr. Ghassan Salameh, Minister of Culture of Lebanon and another session featuring Dr. Mohammad Nidal Al-Shaar, Syrian Minister of Economy and Industry.

Another highlight will be a dialogue between Arab Information Ministers, featuring Abdulrahman Al Mutairie, Minister of Information and Culture of Kuwait; Dr. Ramzan bin Abdulla Al Noaimi, Minister of Information of Bahrain; Paul Morcos, Minister of Information of Lebanon; Ahmed Al Maslamani, Chairman of the National Media Authority of Egypt; and from the UAE, Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office.

Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, will address the Arab Social Media Influencers Summit, on the role of media in the age of algorithms. The Arab Media Summit will also feature Dr. Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to the UAE President, who will offer insights on the role of social media and emerging digital platforms in shaping effective public communication and supporting strategic priorities.



The Arab Youth Media Forum, to be held on the opening day of the Summit, will feature prominent voices such as Zaki Nusseibeh, Cultural Advisor to the President of the UAE, and Elias Bou Saab, Deputy Speaker of the Parliament of Lebanon and Executive Vice President of the American University in Dubai, discussing the intersection of youth, education, and the future of the media landscape.

The Summit’s focus on intellectual creativity will be reflected in sessions featuring thought leaders and authors including Dr. Yasar Jarrar, board Member, Mohammed Bin Rashid school of Government, who will share leadership insights inspired by H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; Kuwaiti novelist Saud Alsanousi, who will delve into literary narratives and sign his latest work; and renowned art historian Saeb Eigner, who will present his research on middle Eastern artists.

The second day will feature insights on the role of Arabic media in foreign-language platforms, with the participation of Caroline Faraj, CNN Vice President and CNN Arabic Editor-in-Chief, Maha El Dahan, Gulf Bureau Chief, Reuters and Faisal Abbas, Editor-in-Chief of Arab news. International voices such as Michele Masneri from Italy and Japanese academics Maki Sugimoto and Kunitake Kanika will provide global viewpoints on the future of digital content and media networks.

On the third and final day of the Arab Media Summit, the Arab Social Media Influencers Summit will feature British broadcaster Piers Morgan, one of the world’s most renowned media personalities. The final day also features a notable conversation featuring Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan. HE Mona Al Marri will also speak in a main session during ASMIS, where she will share her insights on the future of Arab media.

Dr. Maitha Buhumaid, Secretary General of the Arab Media Award and Vice Chairperson of the Organising Committee of the Arab Media Summit, noted that with the broadening of dialogue and the diversity of topics featured in this year’s agenda, the Arab Media Summit 2025 has been designed to offer a comprehensive programme that brings together leading voices from the media industry and related sectors. She highlighted that the current edition places particular emphasis on emerging and transformative technologies, artificial intelligence, and their far-reaching impact on the media landscape. She further emphasised the Summit’s commitment to involving academic institutions in these discussions. Academic participation will be reflected in a series of dedicated sessions, workshops, and masterclasses, led primarily by the United Arab Emirates University, with contributions from a number of distinguished scholars.

She said the Arab Media Summit 2025 will bring together over 300 speakers and more than 6,000 participants, featuring 175+ main sessions and 35+ workshops conducted by leading global media and digital platforms. Delegates from 26 countries will share experiences, knowledge and global best practices. The Summit will also see the signing of five Arab-international media agreements.

Maryam Al Mulla, Acting Director of the Dubai Press Club, said: “We extend our heartfelt thanks to the strategic partners of the Arab Media Summit 2025. Their steadfast support and exemplary cooperation are key to the Summit’s success, and a reflection of the growing recognition across institutions of the critical role media plays in driving sustainable development across the UAE and the Arab world.”

Al Mulla outlined the key events taking place at the Dubai Press Club platform during the Arab Media Summit. The platform will host a series of masterclasses in collaboration with leading global media institutions, including Google, Snapchat, Instagram, Disney, TikTok, Blackmagic Design, and the Arabian Radio Network.

The platform will also see the graduation ceremony of the ‘Economic Content Creators Programme’, launched by the Dubai Press Club in partnership with the Ministry of Economy as part of the broader ‘Dubai Content Creators Programme’ initiative.

Hesham Al Olama, Director of Strategy and Performance Management at Dubai Media Council, said: “The launch of the Film and Gaming Forum marks an important step in Dubai Media Council’s efforts to advance emerging sectors within the media ecosystem. By fostering dialogue among key players in filmmaking and gaming, we aim to cement Dubai’s role as a regional powerhouse for creative industries and a magnet for talent and investment.”

Jasim Al Shemsi, Director of the Arab Media Award and Member of the Organising Committee of the Arab Media Summit, said: “The Arab Media Summit’s three award programmes, the ninth edition of the Ibda’a – Arab Youth Media Award, the 24th edition of the Arab Media Award and the fifth edition the Arab Social Media Influencers Award reflect the event’s strong commitment to media excellence.”

Al Shemsi noted that this year’s Arab Media Award received 2,956 submissions from across the Arab world, spanning the award’s various categories. “This year, we were also especially encouraged by the overwhelming response to the Arab Youth Media Award, which received 2,736 entries. The engagement from students and academic institutions underscores Dubai’s growing influence in shaping the future of Arab media through recognition, encouragement, and opportunity,” he added.

Shaima Al Suwaidi, Director of Brand Dubai, said: “The participation of entrepreneurs from the ‘Proudly from Dubai’ initiative is part of our broader strategy to showcase innovative local ventures. By engaging them in major regional platforms like the Arab Media Summit, we are reinforcing Dubai’s status as a launchpad for creative talent and entrepreneurial excellence.”

Al Suwaidi highlighted Brand Dubai’s activations at the Summit, which include an interactive art installation created in collaboration with internationally acclaimed artist Ferdi Alıcı, using artificial intelligence to capture and reflect audience engagement. She also noted the launch of an AI-powered video booth developed in partnership with du.

Over three days, the Arab Media Summit will also host a series of workshops, panel discussions, and masterclasses in collaboration with leading media and academic institutions including Dubai Media Incorporated, UAE University, and IMI.

Arab Media Summit 2025 is supported by key partners:

-Strategic Partner: DP World

-Sustainability Strategic Partner: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority

-Energy Partner: ENOC Group

-Main Partner: Dubai Chambers

-Future Cities Partner: Dubai Municipality

-Airline Partner: Emirates

-Banking Partner: Emirates NBD

-Telecom Partner: du

-Mobility Partner: Dubai Roads and Transport Authority

-Academic Partner: United Arab Emirates University

-Strategic Media Partners: Dubai Media Incorporated and International Media Investments (IMI)

