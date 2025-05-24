Several injured in knife attack at Hamburg train station

HAMBURG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th May, 2025) Eighteen people were injured in a knife attack at the central train station in the northern German city of Hamburg on

Friday, police said.

Four people suffered life-threatening injuries, six were seriously injured and seven others sustained lighter injuries on the platform, officials said. All of the injured were taken to nearby hospitals.

Police said a 39-year-old German woman was detained at the station after stabbing people at random on platform.

The German press agency (dpa) quoted a police spokesman as saying that the woman will appear before a judge on Saturday, adding that she remains in police custody.

Investigators currently believe that this was the act of a lone perpetrator. Police spokesman Florian Abbenseth told dpa that the suspect did not resist arrest.

The police do not believe that the stabbing was a politically motivated act.

"Rather, we have findings that lead us to investigate whether she may have been in a state of mental distress," Abbenseth explained.

The incident, which occurred around 6 pm (1600 GMT) on Friday sparked a major police operation at Hamburg's central train station, one of the busiest public transport hubs in Germany.