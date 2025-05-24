Several Injured In Knife Attack At Hamburg Train Station
Faizan Hashmi Published May 24, 2025 | 10:15 AM
HAMBURG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th May, 2025) Eighteen people were injured in a knife attack at the central train station in the northern German city of Hamburg on
Friday, police said.
Four people suffered life-threatening injuries, six were seriously injured and seven others sustained lighter injuries on the platform, officials said. All of the injured were taken to nearby hospitals.
Police said a 39-year-old German woman was detained at the station after stabbing people at random on platform.
The German press agency (dpa) quoted a police spokesman as saying that the woman will appear before a judge on Saturday, adding that she remains in police custody.
Investigators currently believe that this was the act of a lone perpetrator. Police spokesman Florian Abbenseth told dpa that the suspect did not resist arrest.
The police do not believe that the stabbing was a politically motivated act.
"Rather, we have findings that lead us to investigate whether she may have been in a state of mental distress," Abbenseth explained.
The incident, which occurred around 6 pm (1600 GMT) on Friday sparked a major police operation at Hamburg's central train station, one of the busiest public transport hubs in Germany.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 May 2025
Napoli crowned Italian League champions for fourth time in their history
EU, US trade talks require respect not threats, says EU trade chief
Arab Media Summit 2025 set to convene leaders, innovators, influencers to chart ..
Dubai Films and Games Commission announces inaugural Film and Gaming Forum
UAE’s $3.7 billion tech economy takes spotlight in Berlin at inaugural GITEX E ..
Higher Committee for Human Fraternity delegation visits Marymount School in Pari ..
Khuzdar incident is an inhumane act of Terrorism; Tariq Ghouri
Army's decisive response crippled the enemy: Aleem Khan
National Media Office oganises key roundtable for upcoming 'Bridge Summit'
India’s aggressive posture fueling regional tensions: Rizwan Saeed Sheikh
More Stories From Middle East
-
Several injured in knife attack at Hamburg train station53 seconds ago
-
Beijing slashes coal consumption to below 1%16 minutes ago
-
South Africa rescues all 260 miners stuck underground alive31 minutes ago
-
Napoli crowned Italian League champions for fourth time in their history8 hours ago
-
EU, US trade talks require respect not threats, says EU trade chief8 hours ago
-
Arab Media Summit 2025 set to convene leaders, innovators, influencers to chart new future for regio ..9 hours ago
-
Dubai Films and Games Commission announces inaugural Film and Gaming Forum9 hours ago
-
UAE’s $3.7 billion tech economy takes spotlight in Berlin at inaugural GITEX EUROPE10 hours ago
-
Higher Committee for Human Fraternity delegation visits Marymount School in Paris10 hours ago
-
National Media Office oganises key roundtable for upcoming 'Bridge Summit'11 hours ago
-
UN Chief decries 'teaspoon' of aid for Gaza; announces new distribution plan12 hours ago
-
FIFA unveils 'Vito' the Vizcacha as Chile 2025 U-20 World Cup Mascot12 hours ago