Napoli Crowned Italian League Champions For Fourth Time In Their History
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 24, 2025 | 02:15 AM
ROME, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th May, 2025) Napoli were crowned champions of the Italian Football League for the fourth time in their history after a decisive 2-0 victory over Cagliari at the San Paolo Stadium tonight, in the final round of the competition.
With this result, Napoli raised their points tally to 82 points, leading the standings, just one point ahead of their closest competitor for the title, Inter Milan, who also won 2-0 against Como Friday night.
Recent Stories
Napoli crowned Italian League champions for fourth time in their history
EU, US trade talks require respect not threats, says EU trade chief
Arab Media Summit 2025 set to convene leaders, innovators, influencers to chart ..
Dubai Films and Games Commission announces inaugural Film and Gaming Forum
UAE’s $3.7 billion tech economy takes spotlight in Berlin at inaugural GITEX E ..
Higher Committee for Human Fraternity delegation visits Marymount School in Pari ..
Khuzdar incident is an inhumane act of Terrorism; Tariq Ghouri
Army's decisive response crippled the enemy: Aleem Khan
National Media Office oganises key roundtable for upcoming 'Bridge Summit'
India’s aggressive posture fueling regional tensions: Rizwan Saeed Sheikh
Gutka dealer arrested, 100 packets recovered
UAF opens postgraduate admissions
More Stories From Middle East
-
Napoli crowned Italian League champions for fourth time in their history50 seconds ago
-
EU, US trade talks require respect not threats, says EU trade chief1 minute ago
-
Arab Media Summit 2025 set to convene leaders, innovators, influencers to chart new future for regio ..1 hour ago
-
Dubai Films and Games Commission announces inaugural Film and Gaming Forum1 hour ago
-
UAE’s $3.7 billion tech economy takes spotlight in Berlin at inaugural GITEX EUROPE2 hours ago
-
Higher Committee for Human Fraternity delegation visits Marymount School in Paris2 hours ago
-
National Media Office oganises key roundtable for upcoming 'Bridge Summit'3 hours ago
-
UN Chief decries 'teaspoon' of aid for Gaza; announces new distribution plan4 hours ago
-
FIFA unveils 'Vito' the Vizcacha as Chile 2025 U-20 World Cup Mascot4 hours ago
-
UNRWA: Aid going into Gaza now needle in haystack4 hours ago
-
Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with outstanding participants of ‘Al Nokhba’ Programme5 hours ago
-
Ajman Crown Prince witnesses signing of 10 strategic MoUs between Ajman government, Chongqing Munici ..5 hours ago