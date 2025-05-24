Napoli crowned Italian League champions for fourth time in their history

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ROME, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th May, 2025) Napoli were crowned champions of the Italian Football League for the fourth time in their history after a decisive 2-0 victory over Cagliari at the San Paolo Stadium tonight, in the final round of the competition.

With this result, Napoli raised their points tally to 82 points, leading the standings, just one point ahead of their closest competitor for the title, Inter Milan, who also won 2-0 against Como Friday night.