UAE Leaders Congratulate President Of Mali On Independence Day
Muhammad Irfan Published September 22, 2025 | 11:30 AM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Sep, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to Colonel Assimi Goïta, President of the Transition and Head of State of Mali, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also dispatched similar messages to Colonel Goïta and to Prime Minister Abdoulaye Maïga.
