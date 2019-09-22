UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Leaders Congratulate President Of Mali On Independence Day

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 22nd September 2019 | 01:00 PM

UAE leaders congratulate President of Mali on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Sep, 2019) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a message of congratulations to President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita of Mali on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, which is marked on 22nd September.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, dispatched similar messages to President of Mali on the occasion.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Rashid Mali Independence September

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Saudi King on Kingdom&#03 ..

16 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Saudi King on National ..

16 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler congratulates Saudi King on National D ..

16 minutes ago

Sultan bin Zayed congratulates Saudi King on Natio ..

16 minutes ago

UAE Press: Abrahamic House of Fraternity embodies ..

3 hours ago

MBRSC, National Geographic release first film on U ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.