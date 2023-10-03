Open Menu

UAE Leaders Send Condolences To Saudi King Over Passing Of Princess Abta Bint Saud

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 03, 2023 | 04:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Oct, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolence to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, expressing his sincere sympathy over the death of Princess Abta bint Saud bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to the Saudi King.

