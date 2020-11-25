UAE non-resident ambassador to Congo presents credentials

KINSHASA, Congo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Nov, 2020) Hazza Mohammed Al Qahtani, UAE Ambassador to Rwanda, has presented a copy of his credentials as UAE non-resident ambassador to the Democratic Republic of the Congo to Marie Tumba Nzeza, Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Al Qahtani conveyed to Tumba the greetings of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs.

The UAE diplomat said that he would make all possible efforts to expand horizons of cooperation in all fields to achieve the aspirations of the two friendly countries and peoples.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Congo reciprocated her greetings to Sheikh Abdullah and Dr. Gargash, highlighting her country's desire to develop bilateral relations in all domains.

She also wished the UAE Ambassador luck and success in his new mandate and stressed her government’s readiness to provide all support to facilitate his mission.