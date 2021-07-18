UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Participates In 'Central And South Asia Conference' In Uzbekistan

Muhammad Irfan 22 minutes ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 09:30 PM

UAE participates in 'Central and South Asia Conference' in Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jul, 2021) Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, chaired the country’s delegation that participated in the international conference entitled, "Central and South Asia: Regional Connectivity. Challenges and Opportunities," held in the Uzbek capital, Tashkent, on 15th and 16th July, 2021.

The conference was attended by over 600 participants from more than 40 countries, including Ashraf Ghani, President of Afghanistan, and Imran Khan, Prime Minister of Pakistan, along with ministers of foreign affairs and representatives of Central and South-Asian governments and other countries, as well as heads of influential regional and international organisations, global financial companies and leading research centres.

In his speech at the conference, Al Mazrouei conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

He also praised the strong relations between the UAE and Uzbekistan and the vision of Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of Uzbekistan, which promotes openness to the world, enabling the Uzbek Government to amend laws to attract investments and develop the country’s infrastructure.

Investing in infrastructure is a key foundation of establishing a sustainable economy, and a main driver for investors to invest in countries, he added.

At the end of his speech, Al Mazrouei invited the conference’s participants to attend Expo 2020 Dubai in the UAE, which will be a unique event gathering millions of people from around the world in October 2021.

The UAE’s official delegation included Saeed Mattar Al Qamzi, UAE Ambassador to Uzbekistan, Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Development Fund, and Abdulaziz Ibrahim Al Nuaimi, Assistant Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Economy for Commercial Affairs, as well as officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure and the Abu Dhabi Development Fund.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Afghanistan Prime Minister World UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Driver Rashid Tashkent Uzbekistan July October 2020 Ashraf Ghani Event From Government Asia Million

Recent Stories

UAE Pro League approves calendar for first half of ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Police step up preparedness in Hatta during ..

4 hours ago

SEHA announces Eid Al Adha working hours for all i ..

5 hours ago

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer praises efforts of Dubai W ..

5 hours ago

16,631 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

5 hours ago

Season Pass for Expo 2020 Dubai gives chance to wi ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.