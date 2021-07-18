UAE participates in 'Central and South Asia Conference' in Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jul, 2021) Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, chaired the country’s delegation that participated in the international conference entitled, "Central and South Asia: Regional Connectivity. Challenges and Opportunities," held in the Uzbek capital, Tashkent, on 15th and 16th July, 2021.

The conference was attended by over 600 participants from more than 40 countries, including Ashraf Ghani, President of Afghanistan, and Imran Khan, Prime Minister of Pakistan, along with ministers of foreign affairs and representatives of Central and South-Asian governments and other countries, as well as heads of influential regional and international organisations, global financial companies and leading research centres.

In his speech at the conference, Al Mazrouei conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

He also praised the strong relations between the UAE and Uzbekistan and the vision of Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of Uzbekistan, which promotes openness to the world, enabling the Uzbek Government to amend laws to attract investments and develop the country’s infrastructure.

Investing in infrastructure is a key foundation of establishing a sustainable economy, and a main driver for investors to invest in countries, he added.

At the end of his speech, Al Mazrouei invited the conference’s participants to attend Expo 2020 Dubai in the UAE, which will be a unique event gathering millions of people from around the world in October 2021.

The UAE’s official delegation included Saeed Mattar Al Qamzi, UAE Ambassador to Uzbekistan, Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Development Fund, and Abdulaziz Ibrahim Al Nuaimi, Assistant Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Economy for Commercial Affairs, as well as officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure and the Abu Dhabi Development Fund.