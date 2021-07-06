UrduPoint.com
UAE Participates In Annual Dragon Group Meeting

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jul, 2021) A Ministry of Defense (MoD) delegation, headed by Lt. General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces, participated in the annual Dragon Group meeting, which was held today at Lancaster House in London, UK, in response to the invitation of General Sir Nick Carter, Chief of the Defense Staff of the United Kingdom.

The meeting saw the participation of Chiefs of Staff and representatives from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, Egypt, Jordan, Iraq and the GCC General Secretariat.

General Sir Nick Carter said that the meeting is "a tremendous opportunity to discuss common challenges, share best practice and take a view on how we chart a common approach to the future", adding that it helps strengthen the UK's partnerships with its allies towards dealing with common threats to regional and global security.

The meeting discussed ways to enhance military coordination and defense cooperation between the participating countries to overcome the various challenges and perils that threaten the region by unifying efforts to mount more successful counter-terrorism, anti-piracy and counter-smuggling operations that help maintain the security and stability of the region.

