UAE President concludes official visit to Georgia

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Sep, 2025) TBILISI, 19th September, 2025 (WAM) – UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan departed Georgia today at the conclusion of his official visit.

H.H. was bid farewell at Shota Rustaveli Tbilisi International Airport by His Excellency Irakli Kobakhidze, Prime Minister of Georgia, along with senior officials.