UAE President, Georgian Prime Minister Discuss Growth Of Bilateral Ties Under Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement
Umer Jamshaid Published September 19, 2025 | 09:00 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Sep, 2025) TBILISI, 19th September, 2025 (WAM) – UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held talks today with Georgian Prime Minister His Excellency Irakli Kobakhidze, focusing on strengthening cooperation across key sectors, including investment, the economy, agriculture, renewable energy, and sustainability, which are considered strategic priorities in both countries’ development plans.
The discussions took place at the Georgian government headquarters in the capital, Tbilisi, as part of His Highness’ official visit and addressed the growth of bilateral ties, particularly under the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement signed by both nations.
The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and international developments, with a focus on efforts to promote peace, stability, and development. His Highness reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to strengthening its partnerships across the Caucasus region based on the firm belief that peace is the foundation for prosperity and progress for all.
His Highness noted that the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, signed in 2023, marked a major milestone in bilateral economic cooperation, adding that the UAE is committed to realising the agreement’s objectives in support of shared development in line with its approach towards building partnerships that serve mutual interests.
For his part, His Excellency Prime Minister Kobakhidze welcomed His Highness and expressed confidence that the visit would provide strong momentum to further deepen cooperation.
His Excellency affirmed Georgia’s interest in expanding cooperation with the UAE and drawing on its inspiring development model to serve shared objectives and foster sustainable growth.
Both sides expressed optimism regarding future progress in UAE–Georgia relations, supported by favourable conditions that enable joint efforts to stimulate development in both countries.
Thet also witnessed the exchange of an agreement between Eagle Hills – Abu Dhabi and the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia.
The agreement was exchanged by His Excellency Mohamed Alabbar, Chairman of Eagle Hills, on behalf of Eagle Hills, and by Her Excellency Mariam Kvrivishvili, Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development, on behalf of the Georgian side.
The talks were attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; several UAE ministers and senior officials along a number of Georgian ministers and senior officials.
