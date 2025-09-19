UAE’s strong presence at Expo Osaka reflects its global standing: UAE Pavilion Commissioner General

(@FahadShabbir)

OSAKA, Japan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Sep, 2025) Shihab Alfaheem, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United Arab Emirates to Japan and Commissioner General of the UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka, affirmed that the celebration of “UAE Day” embodies the country’s developmental journey and the remarkable progress it has achieved since its first participation in Expo Osaka more than five decades ago.

Alfaheem said, “The UAE’s first participation in Expo was in Osaka 55 years ago under the flag of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. Today, we return under the flag of the United Arab Emirates and in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, symbolising the continuity of engagement and the great progress the nation has achieved since that time.”

He added that the UAE’s participation in Expo 2025 Osaka follows the great success of hosting Expo 2020 Dubai, which attracted more than 24 million visitors. He noted that the UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka has been drawing a wide turnout thanks to its distinctive design, which resembles an Emirati oasis and incorporates elements of the local environment such as palm fronds, offering visitors a holistic sensory and cultural experience.

He explained that the UAE Pavilion focuses on three main themes: space, health, and sustainability, emphasising that the pavilion’s architectural design ensures a smooth visitor experience without overcrowding, thereby enhancing interaction with the daily activities and events.

Since opening in mid April 2025, the Pavilion has become a space of storytelling, connection, and discovery. With its theme Earth to Ether, it offers an immersive experience that bridges the UAE’s rich heritage with its forward-looking vision for global progress.

He pointed out that the pavilion has welcomed more than 3 million visitors in recent weeks, expressing his aspiration to continue attracting increasing numbers until the end of the exhibition. He stressed that this turnout reflects the global stature the UAE has attained, thanks to the wise vision of its leadership and its commitment to strengthening the nation’s presence on the international stage.