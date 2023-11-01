Open Menu

UAE President Confers Order Of Zayed Upon King Of Jordan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 01, 2023 | 08:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Nov, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has conferred upon His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan the Order of Zayed, the highest decoration bestowed by the UAE upon heads of states, royalty, and presidents.

This prestigious accolade recognises His Majesty’s dedicated efforts to strengthen the deep-rooted ties of cooperation between the two nations, as well as his substantial contributions to the growth of these relations at every level.

During the ceremony at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, His Majesty King Abdullah II conveyed his sincere gratitude to His Highness, expressing immense pride in being honoured with an order carrying the name of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, a figure revered worldwide for his humanitarian efforts.

Sheikh Zayed's enduring legacy, characterised by relationships grounded in partnership and respect, has been instrumental in strengthening ties with Arab nations and fostering friendship with countries around the world.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan stated that conferring the Order of Zayed upon His Majesty King Abdullah II reflects his enduring respect, personal admiration, and high esteem, highlighting appreciation for His Majesty's outstanding efforts to bolster ties and advance cooperation across diverse areas.

