UAE President Receives President Of Syria

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 19, 2023 | 04:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Mar, 2023) Bashar Al-Assad, President of the Syrian Arab Republic, arrived today in the UAE on an official visit accompanied by his wife, the First Lady of Syria Asma Al-Assad.

Upon his arrival at the Presidential Flight in Abu Dhabi, he was received by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Emirati fighter jets escorted the plane carrying the Syrian President as he entered the UAE's airspace, welcoming his visit.

President Al-Assad was accorded an official reception upon his arrival at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed escorted the President of Syria to the podium, and the national anthem of Syria was played, while 21 rounds of artillery were fired to welcome his visit.

The Syrian President was also received by H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; H.

H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Court; Ali Mohammed Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President; Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy; Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice; and Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State.

The Syrian President's delegation included Dr. Samer al-Khalil, Syrian Minister of Economy and Foreign Trade; Mansour Fadlallah Azzam, Minister of Presidential Affairs of Syria; Boutros al-Hallaq, Syrian Minister of Information; Dr. Ayman Sosan, Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister; and Dr. Ghassan Abbas, Chargé d'Affairs of the Syrian Embassy in the UAE.

