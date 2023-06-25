UAE President, Vice Presidents congratulate Emir of Qatar on accession anniversary

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jun, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent a cable of congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar, on the 10th anniversary of his assumption of the reins of power.



His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, sent similar cables to the Qatari Emir.