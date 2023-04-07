Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

UAE Pro League Announces 'The Best Monthly' Awards Winners For March

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 07, 2023 | 06:45 PM

UAE Pro League announces &#039;The Best Monthly&#039; awards winners for March

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Apr, 2023) ABU DHABI, 7th April, 2023 (WAM) – The UAE Pro League has revealed the winners of the 'The Best' ADNOC Pro League monthly awards for March. These winners were determined based on the highest number of votes they received during the 24-hour voting period, which had a significant turnout from fans who voted via the official UAE Pro League website and mobile app.

Bandar Al Ahbabi, the midfielder for Al Ain, was presented with the Best Player award.

He emerged victorious over Al Ajman's forward Waleed Azaro, Shabab Al Ahli's Federico Cartabia, Al Nasr's Abdoulaye Toure, and Sharjah's Jorge Djaniny.

Meanwhile, Zayed Ahmed, the goalkeeper for Al Bataeh, received the Best Goalkeeper award. He defeated both Khaled Alsenaani of Al Wasl and Khalid Eisa of Al Ain.

Hassan Alabdooli, the coach for Dibba, was declared the winner of the Best Coach award, beating out both Shabab Al Ahli's Leonardo Jardim and Al Nasr's Goran Tomic.

Related Topics

Mobile UAE Abu Dhabi Jardim March April From Best Coach

Recent Stories

UAE’s MBZUAI advances global healthcare with new ..

UAE’s MBZUAI advances global healthcare with new AI research, partnerships, an ..

1 minute ago
 ERC distributes Iftar meals in 4 Syrian governorat ..

ERC distributes Iftar meals in 4 Syrian governorates

2 minutes ago
 Dubai Court of Appeal rules Gupta brothers cannot ..

Dubai Court of Appeal rules Gupta brothers cannot be extradited to South Africa ..

2 minutes ago
 Ajman Chamber, Bulgaria discuss cooperation in tra ..

Ajman Chamber, Bulgaria discuss cooperation in trade, investment

2 minutes ago
 HoW&#039;s Ramadaniyat mesmerises over 30,000 peop ..

HoW&#039;s Ramadaniyat mesmerises over 30,000 people

2 minutes ago
 17 categories for second edition of Sharjah Prize ..

17 categories for second edition of Sharjah Prize in Public Finance

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.