UAE Pro League Announces 'The Best Monthly' Awards Winners For March

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Apr, 2023) ABU DHABI, 7th April, 2023 (WAM) – The UAE Pro League has revealed the winners of the 'The Best' ADNOC Pro League monthly awards for March. These winners were determined based on the highest number of votes they received during the 24-hour voting period, which had a significant turnout from fans who voted via the official UAE Pro League website and mobile app.

Bandar Al Ahbabi, the midfielder for Al Ain, was presented with the Best Player award.

He emerged victorious over Al Ajman's forward Waleed Azaro, Shabab Al Ahli's Federico Cartabia, Al Nasr's Abdoulaye Toure, and Sharjah's Jorge Djaniny.

Meanwhile, Zayed Ahmed, the goalkeeper for Al Bataeh, received the Best Goalkeeper award. He defeated both Khaled Alsenaani of Al Wasl and Khalid Eisa of Al Ain.

Hassan Alabdooli, the coach for Dibba, was declared the winner of the Best Coach award, beating out both Shabab Al Ahli's Leonardo Jardim and Al Nasr's Goran Tomic.