UAE Conducts 70th Airdrop Of Aid Over Gaza Strip
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 13, 2025 | 09:00 PM
GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Aug, 2025) The United Arab Emirates is continuing its humanitarian support for the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, today carrying out its 70th airdrop of aid under Operation Birds of Goodness, part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, in cooperation with the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and with the participation of Germany, Italy, Belgium, and France.
The shipment included quantities of essential food supplies, prepared with the support of UAE-based charitable institutions and entities, to meet the needs of residents amid the difficult humanitarian conditions in the Strip.
With the completion of this airdrop, the total amount of aid delivered by air under the operation has exceeded 3,940 tonnes of various relief items, including food and essential supplies, underscoring the UAE’s steadfast commitment to supporting the Palestinian people and bolstering their resilience.
These initiatives reflect the UAE’s leading role in international relief work, by mobilising regional and international efforts and promoting a humanitarian giving approach to alleviate the suffering of those affected in crisis areas.
