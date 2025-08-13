Open Menu

Mansour Bin Zayed Issues Resolution To Establish Abu Dhabi Labour Prosecution

Faizan Hashmi Published August 13, 2025 | 07:30 PM

Mansour bin Zayed issues resolution to establish Abu Dhabi Labour Prosecution

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Aug, 2025) In his capacity as Chairman of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, has issued a resolution to establish Abu Dhabi Labour Prosecution to oversee investigation and claims in cases related to labour and domestic workers.

The resolution comes as part of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department efforts to develop and expand the scope of specialised prosecutions, given their effective role in ensuring swift and efficient judicial procedures, and to realise accurate and full justice in vital sectors, while considering the nature of each field to support the emirate’s judiciary system while protecting the rights of all parties, in line with the highest standards of transparency and justice.

Based on the resolution, the jurisdiction of Abu Dhabi Labour Prosecution covers crimes stipulated by Federal Law No. (33) of 2021 pertaining to the regulation of work relations, and by Federal Law No. (9) of 2022 concerning domestic workers within the geographical scope of Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi Labour Prosecution is composed of a public prosecution member of the rank of at least chief prosecutor, assisted by a sufficient number of prosecution members and specialised staff.

Related Topics

Resolution Prime Minister Abu Dhabi All Court Labour

Recent Stories

MBRF showcases ‘Bil Arabi’ initiative at 10th ..

MBRF showcases ‘Bil Arabi’ initiative at 10th Istanbul International Arabic ..

2 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed issues resolution to establish A ..

Mansour bin Zayed issues resolution to establish Abu Dhabi Labour Prosecution

2 minutes ago
 Gulf Club Champions League kick-off postponed to 3 ..

Gulf Club Champions League kick-off postponed to 30th September

17 minutes ago
 Agriculture varsity, Bait-ul-Mal organizes ceremon ..

Agriculture varsity, Bait-ul-Mal organizes ceremony to mark Independence Day

13 minutes ago
 Special traffic plan issued for Murree on Independ ..

Special traffic plan issued for Murree on Independence Day

12 minutes ago
 SECP notifies final amendments in public offering ..

SECP notifies final amendments in public offering regime

13 minutes ago
Kashmir to observe Pakistan 78th independence day ..

Kashmir to observe Pakistan 78th independence day with great zeal; AJK PM

13 minutes ago
 CPEC symbol of Pakistan-China Friendship: Deputy C ..

CPEC symbol of Pakistan-China Friendship: Deputy Chairman Senate

13 minutes ago
 WU opens Independence Day celebrations under ‘Ma ..

WU opens Independence Day celebrations under ‘Maarka-e-Haq’ theme

13 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi hol ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi holds Open Public Day at Governor ..

15 minutes ago
 Expert urge to unlock Pakistan’s $100 Bln mariti ..

Expert urge to unlock Pakistan’s $100 Bln maritime potential amid celebrating ..

12 minutes ago
 Tanveer calls for immediate reduction in DAP price ..

Tanveer calls for immediate reduction in DAP prices to protect farmers

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East